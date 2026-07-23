Driven by the belief that protectors deserve gear they can trust, Atomic Defense supplies reliable tactical bags to Special Missions Training Center personnel.

Service members deserve equipment that arrives quickly and performs reliably. Fulfilling from active inventory keeps forces prepared and focused on their missions.” — James Walker

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- United States Coast Guard personnel operating in harsh maritime environments are now equipped with immediate-deployment 95 L tactical duffel bags to secure mission-critical gear. Supplied by Atomic Defense and fulfilled directly from the company's newly opened Fresno warehouse this week, the rapid delivery ensures that active-duty forces remain prepared and focused on their maritime security missions without delay.Designed to secure vital equipment, the 95 L duffel bags provide ample, weather-resistant storage utilizing heavy-duty fabrics and bliss material. The tactical transport solution features a large main compartment with soft dividers, six external pockets for organized storage, and a durable hard bottom equipped with serviceable wheels for mobility. To protect sensitive gear, the bags are secured using heavy-duty, locking YKK zippers and include an integrated rain cover to shield contents from water and dust.Atomic Defense operates on the principle that military personnel and law enforcement officers require equipment that performs flawlessly under pressure. By maintaining a robust, on-hand inventory of specialized gear, the defense supplier is able to quickly ship critical supplies to federal agencies. It is this commitment to immediate availability and reliable action that earns the trust of departments nationwide.Notes: Feel free to use this article partially or in its entirety as long as you link back to us or our website. Atomic Defense LLC is open to answering further questions and participating in off-topic discussions.About Atomic Defense: Atomic Defense LLC is an equipment provider serving various branches of the United States armed forces and local police departments. The company supplies reliable, high-performance tactical gear designed to protect personnel and ensure mission success.

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