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DHS finalizes changes to public charge rule 

The Department of Homeland Security July 16 finalized its proposal to rescind the public charge ground of inadmissibility regulations issued in 2022. Among other changes, the final rule clarifies that receipt of means-tested public benefits (e.g., Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program) would result in the breach of public charge bonds, rescinds all definitions associated with the 2022 Public Charge Inadmissibility Framework, and removes the previous list of exemptions and waivers for public charge ground of inadmissibility. The final rule will be effective 60 days after publication in the Federal Register. AHA members will receive a Regulatory Advisory with more details.

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DHS finalizes changes to public charge rule 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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