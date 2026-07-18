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Draft guidance released for 2028 cycle of Medicare drug price negotiations 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services July 16 released draft guidance for the 2028 cycle of negotiations under the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation program. Policies on incorporating drugs payable under Medicare Part B or covered under Part D are included in the guidance. It also describes procedures that may apply to drug manufacturers, Part D plan sponsors, Medicare Advantage organizations, pharmacies, mail order services and other Part D drug-dispensing entities, as well as hospitals, physicians and other providers that furnish or administer drugs payable under Part B. CMS is accepting comments on the draft guidance until Sept. 18. 

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Draft guidance released for 2028 cycle of Medicare drug price negotiations 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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