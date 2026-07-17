15th Circuit has three judicial openings

The 15th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission is inviting applications to fill three vacancies created by the retirement of circuit Judge Cheryl Caracuzzo, Judge Jeffrey Dana Gillen, and Judge Gregory Keyser.

The JNC has been asked to provide Governor Ron DeSantis with nominees for these vacancies by Sunday, August 30, 2026.

Applicants must be able to fulfill the constitutional qualifications for circuit court judges described in Article V, Section 8 of the Florida Constitution.

The current Judicial Application form must be used and can be found at https://www.flgov.com/eog/info/judicial/applications. Applicants should ensure they are using the correct and current form.

Applications must be in .pdf form and submitted as follows: one original copy of the application, including all attachments and one redacted copy of the application, including all attachments, excluding all exempt information under Ch. 119 of the Florida Statutes or other applicable public records law. The two .pdf files should be named in a “last name.first name” format. For example: Jane Smith should submit two files named: Smith.Jane.pdf and Smith.Jane-REDACTED.pdf. Each electronic application, including exhibits, must be a single pdf file. The commission strongly prefers the submission of applications in a text-searchable (i.e., non-scanned) pdf format.

The deadline for submission of the completed application is 12 noon on Friday, August 14. Both the original and redacted electronic applications must be submitted by email to all Ccommission members at their email addresses below: Chair Gordon Dieterle [email protected]

Chair Gordon Dieterle [email protected]

Vice Chair Eric Levine [email protected]

Steve DeLorenz [email protected]

John Farina [email protected]

Kelly Hagar [email protected]

Barry Postman [email protected]

Robert Rosenberg [email protected]

William Shepherd [email protected]

It is anticipated that the interviews will be held on Thursday, August 27.

All JNC proceedings are open to the public, except for deliberations. Applications are not confidential. If an applicant is nominated, all materials attached to the original application will be submitted to the Governor.