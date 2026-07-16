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New U.S. Magistrate Judge position available in Ft. Lauderdale

U.S. Southern District of Florida logoThe Judicial Conference of the United States has authorized the appointment of a full-time United States Magistrate Judge for the Southern District of Florida at Ft. Lauderdale.

The current annual salary for the magistrate judge position is $229,908 per year. The term of office is eight years.

A full public notice for the magistrate judge position is posted on the Court’s Internet website at: www.flsd.uscourts.gov.

Interested persons may contact the Clerk of the District Court for additional information and application forms. The application form is also available on the Court’s website www.flsd.uscourts.gov. Applications must be submitted only by applicants personally to: [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 9.

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New U.S. Magistrate Judge position available in Ft. Lauderdale

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