The TEFL Org launch industry-first audio course

New 120-hour Premier Online TEFL Course: Audio Edition The TEFL Org - Learn to teach, from teachers

The popular 120-hour Premier Online TEFL Course has been redesigned into a fully audio format, giving students more autonomy over when and where they study.

INVERNESS, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The TEFL Org are delighted to announce the launch of their brand new 120-Hour Premier Online TEFL Course: Audio Edition Having certified 205,000+ teachers to launch their international careers, The TEFL Org is an employee-owned certified B Corp, committed to raising industry standards through high-quality training and creating a positive, lasting impact for its learners.This industry-first product is key to providing accessibility to students while meeting a growing demand for auditory learning. While studies have highlighted the benefits of audiobook and podcast formats for second-language development, it isn’t limited to language learning.“We’ve listened directly to student feedback regarding screen fatigue and busy schedules. By transitioning to an audio-first format, we are transforming dense reading materials into flexible, podcast-style lessons where learners can study on the go.”– Thomas, Head of EducationWith the launch of the 120-Hour Course: Audio Edition, students will now have more choice in how they learn whether they’re a busy professional on the move or simply prefer the audiobook-style of learning Both the original bestselling 120-Hour Premier Online TEFL Course and the new Audio Edition deliver the same industry-leading training, modules, interactive resources, and expert tutor feedback that leads to certification from the most accredited TEFL provider in the world."Making our courses more accessible while staying at the forefront of international standards is a constant aim for us here. Flexibility is key as we know students have different learning styles as well as commitments and time constraints beyond studying so we're hugely excited to launch our new Audio Edition. Removing barriers to learning makes our students' lives easier and we'll always be committed to that principle."– Andy Healy, Managing Director at The TEFL Org

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