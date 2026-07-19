Why CHASING Built CanFish: From Underwater Robotics to Fishing Technology

CHASING applies its underwater robotics expertise across professional underwater systems, intelligent pool cleaning and CanFish smart fishing technologies. CHASING’s underwater robotics expertise supports applications across professional underwater operations, intelligent pool cleaning and CanFish smart fishing technology. CHASING CanFish F2 is being developed to combine sonar, underwater vision, AI-assisted functions and navigation in a more connected smart fishing system.

From underwater observation to lure recording and AI-assisted alerts, CanFish applies CHASING’s robotics expertise to real fishing scenarios.

CanFish was never intended to replace experience or instinct. It was created to give anglers another source of underwater information when assumptions were once the only option.” — Director of R&D at CHASING

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anglers can read weather, water conditions, structure and tackle. Through experience, they can adjust lure choice, retrieve speed and fishing location. Yet once a lure disappears below the surface, much of what happens next is still inferred from a rod tip, line movement, sonar return or, sometimes, no signal at all.

The gap between what happens underwater and what anglers can actually observe helped shape the origins of CanFish.

In 2019, a member of CHASING’s founding team—an R&D engineer and seasoned angler with about 40 years of fishing experience—began considering a practical question: Could underwater robotics help anglers see and understand more of what happens after a cast?

That question led to the creation of CanFish.

CanFish operates as a dedicated smart fishing brand with its own product direction, audience and community, while drawing on CHASING’s experience in underwater robotics, engineering and product development. This structure allows CanFish to focus on real fishing scenarios while benefiting from the technical capabilities behind CHASING’s underwater technology business.

A Fishing Problem Came First

CanFish did not begin with the goal of adding another electronic accessory to the tackle market. It began with a familiar problem: the result of a cast often reveals less than anglers assume.

A lure may return without a hookup even when a fish followed it. A quiet period may hide activity outside the angler’s awareness. Anglers may also ask: What does the underwater environment look like? Is there visible activity nearby? Is the current spot worth more time?

CanFish introduced F1 in 2020 as its first smart fishing product and an early step into underwater observation. That work established a principle the brand continues to follow: technology should help anglers understand more of the fishing process, not replace the angler.

“CanFish was never intended to replace experience or instinct. It was created to give anglers another source of underwater information when assumptions were once the only option,” said the Director of R&D at CHASING.

How CHASING’s Underwater Expertise Supports CanFish

Founded in 2016, CHASING has a decade of experience developing underwater robotics and related technologies for consumer and professional applications. Its work spans underwater reliability, imaging, control and navigation across varied water environments.

CanFish draws on relevant parts of that experience according to the needs of each fishing product. In underwater imaging, this may include lighting design, lens and sensor matching, and image processing for challenging water conditions. Product reliability is developed around intended depth, freshwater or saltwater use, and the physical demands of a fishing scenario. Intelligent functions may draw on experience in control algorithms, navigation, sonar integration or AI-assisted recognition.

The goal is not to repeat the same technology package across every product. Different CanFish products use different combinations of capabilities depending on the fishing problem they are designed to address. This keeps product development focused on anglers while placing it within an established underwater engineering environment.

From F1 to a Broader Smart Fishing Portfolio

Over time, CanFish has expanded the ways underwater information can support fishing.

After F1 in 2020, CanFish F1 Pro followed in 2022 with a rotatable camera and motorized depth adjustment. In 2023, CanFish CF1 brought castable live underwater observation into the portfolio, allowing anglers to inspect visible underwater conditions during fishing.

In 2024, CHASING CanFish Fishing CamX addressed a different need. Designed for lure fishing, Fishing CamX records underwater footage for later review rather than providing a live feed while submerged. Anglers can examine visible lure movement and fish interactions after the session, including follows, missed strikes and other moments that may never have been felt through the rod.

In 2025, CanFish expanded CF1 with AI-powered fish arrival notifications. Under supported conditions, underwater imaging can identify visible fish activity and send an alert through the app.

CanFish is also advancing CanFish F2, a next-generation smart fishing system designed to combine sonar, underwater vision, AI-assisted functions and navigation.

Together, these products reflect a progression: from observing underwater conditions, to recording what happened, to recognizing visible activity, and toward connecting multiple sources of fishing information.

What Smart Fishing Means to CanFish

CanFish uses the term smart fishing technology to describe tools that support anglers with more useful underwater information.

No single tool provides a complete picture. Video is limited to a camera’s field of view. Sonar requires interpretation. AI-assisted functions depend on operating conditions. For CanFish, the goal is not certainty, but reducing some of the information gaps between anglers and the underwater environment.

That may mean viewing visible underwater activity with CanFish CF1. It may mean reviewing a follow, missed strike or unexpected lure interaction recorded by CHASING CanFish Fishing CamX. It may mean receiving an AI-assisted alert when visible fish activity is detected. As the portfolio develops, it may also mean bringing sonar, underwater vision and navigation into more connected fishing workflows.

The products differ, but the question behind the brand remains consistent: What information would genuinely help an angler understand more?

CanFish also sees value beyond individual devices. The brand aims to connect anglers through underwater footage, fishing experiences and discoveries shared across regions and fishing styles. Its brand line, “Explore More · Capture More,” reflects the connection between technology, curiosity and the stories anglers bring back from the water.

From its beginnings in 2019, CanFish has developed into a smart fishing portfolio spanning live underwater observation, reviewable fishing footage, AI-assisted alerts and more connected technologies.

The technology continues to evolve. The core idea remains the same: help anglers understand more of what happens beneath the surface.

Explore CanFish

Discover CanFish products and learn more about the brand’s approach to smart fishing technology:

https://canfishcam.com/?utm_source=pr_distribution&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=CHASINGHCanfish_20260716

About CHASING

Founded in 2016, CHASING is an underwater robotics and technology company developing systems for consumer and professional applications. Its work spans professional underwater robots, intelligent pool cleaning systems and underwater imaging technologies, supported by in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

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