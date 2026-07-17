CFAY, JMSDF Team Up to Keep the Fleet Ready

High-profile military exercises are great for testing alliances, but sometimes the best proof of partnership comes during shoreside maintenance.

During a scheduled water line repair at Carney Gate, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) stepped in to assist Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY).

Operating under the bilateral Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA), JMSDF dispatched yard water barges to replenish potable water aboard moored U.S. Navy ships, ensuring fleet readiness remained unaffected during the maintenance window.

While the water barges visibly move in and out of the port, the mission’s success relied on behind the-scenes coordination. CFAY Port Operations dockmasters and interpreters worked alongside JMSDF counterparts to safely position the barges. Simultaneously, planners from CFAY Public Works, Port Operations and the Installation Comptroller synchronized the logistics. On the water, the JMSDF Headquarters logistics team, led by Lt. Cmdr. Hiroyuki Miyawaki, maneuvered the barges alongside the moored warships, delivering hundreds of thousands of gallons of potable water.

The operation showcased more than technical expertise – it reflected trust built over years of cooperation.

“You can’t fake interoperability; it has to be proven on the water,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Crider, CFAY port operations officer. “To safely deliver hundreds of thousands of gallons of potable water alongside moored warships takes incredible skill, trust and teamwork. The JMSDF and CFAY teams’ tight coordination perfectly captures the spirit of CFAY: Fleet, Family, and Alliance.”

Sailors, civilians, engineers and mariners from both nations proved that the U.S.-Japan alliance is maintained not only through high-level strategy and exercises, but through people working side by side to keep the fleet mission-ready.

For more than 80 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families