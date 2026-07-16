BOUGHT OUT: Three Billionaires Own Tom Tiffany

MADISON, Wis. — New financial reporting shows that MAGA candidate for governor Tom Tiffany’s campaign is propped up by just three billionaire donors — Diane Hendricks and Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein. Their combined over $6 million in donations to the Republican Party of Wisconsin account for a majority of Tiffany’s fundraising haul with only a fraction coming from grassroots donors. This isn’t the first instance of billionaires buying Wisconsin elections — in 2025, Elon Musk spent millions failing to elect a conservative judge to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

“In 2025, MAGA billionaire Elon Musk tried to buy a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Now, three more MAGA billionaires are trying to buy the governorship,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Emily Stuckey. “It’s never been more clear that Congressman Tiffany works for billionaires, not Wisconsinites — unfortunately for him, Wisconsin voters aren’t for sale.”

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