ROUND UP: Senator Tammy Baldwin Fights to Improve Health of the Mississippi River

MADISON, Wis. — Last week, Senator Tammy Baldwin introduced the Mississippi River Restoration and Resilience Initiative, a program aimed at restoring and protecting the vital Mississippi River waterway. Modeled after the successful bipartisan Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, the legislation focuses on important conservation efforts and preventative natural disaster measures. Senator Baldwin’s commitment to investing in our environment and safeguarding Wisconsin’s natural resources will benefit Wisconsinites for generations to come.

See below for more on Senator Baldwin’s proposed legislation:

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tammy Baldwin bill could help improve health of Mississippi River

A proposal for a federal program to protect the Mississippi River is in front of Congress for another time.

Spearheaded by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, the Mississippi River Restoration and Resilience Initiative is modeled after the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a popular and bipartisan program that has spent more than $4.5 billion since 2010 to address threats to the Great Lakes basin.

The river also needs this kind of investment, Baldwin contends, as it faces continued pollution and threats from invasive species. More extreme cycles of flooding and drought also affect the communities that live along it, as well as those who ship goods on the river to and from the central U.S. and other parts of the world.

The Milwaukee Courier: Senator Baldwin introduces bill to restore and protect the Mississippi River

“The Mississippi River is essential to Wisconsin’s economy and way of life – from moving Made in Wisconsin products to market, to supporting fishing, boating, and other outdoor recreation, to providing fresh drinking water for millions of families,” said Senator Baldwin. “As communities along the river face more frequent flooding and worsening pollution, we must confront these challenges head on while also making the long-term investments needed to prepare for those ahead. Investing in the Mighty Mississippi is an investment in our economy, the great outdoors and the next generation of Wisconsinites.”

For 20 million Americans, the Mississippi River is their primary source of drinking water. The river supports a $500-billion-a-year commercial, recreation, and natural resources-based river economy that employs 1.5 million people.

WisPolitics: U.S. Sen. Baldwin: Senator Baldwin introduces bill to restore and protect the Mississippi River

Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) introduced the Mississippi River Restoration and Resilience Initiative (MRRRI) Act, legislation to restore and protect the Mississippi River corridor amid growing threats that put this vital waterway, and the economy that depends on it, at risk. The legislation creates a collaborative initiative to coordinate efforts and invest in building resilience to flooding and storms, improving water quality, restoring wildlife habitat, and stopping the spread of aquatic invasive species. MRRRI is modeled around the successful and broadly supported Great Lakes Restoration Initiative that coordinates across states and sectors to clean up toxic contaminants, control harmful and invasive aquatic species, restore habitats, and leverage investments for economic activity.

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