Bridge Closure Notices & Updates

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

July 15, 2026 - Updates from the Road Commission

• Eastover Bridge:

The bridge remains in the State’s structural review phase, which is the final step of the approval process. They are close to completing this review. Once approved, the project can advance to the bidding stage.

• Stewarts Ferry Bridge:

The beams are now in place, and crews have begun framing in preparation for pouring the deck. With this major milestone reached, construction will continue to progress steadily.

• Beasleys Bend Bridge:

This bridge is being rebuilt through a grant approved in 2023, which will cover 100% of the project costs. The start date is currently listed as 2029. The project remains in excellent standing, though timelines were adjusted due to flood-related disasters in East Tennessee that impacted state scheduling.

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June 4, 2026 - We want to provide an update and help clear up some of the questions we have received regarding the recent bridge closures. The federal government directed TDOT to close these bridges following updated inspection standards. Under normal circumstances, TDOT provides our Road Commission with a list of bridges in need of repair, and our Road Commission completes those repairs in-house.

Our Road Commission crews work diligently, not only maintaining our roads but also repairing bridges throughout Wilson County. Over the past year, they have successfully repaired several bridges. The most recent in‑house repairs include the Patton Hollow Bridge, Northern Road Bridge, and Philadelphia Road Bridge. We are currently awaiting reinspection on the Philadelphia Road Bridge to confirm its status and ensure continued compliance.

The bridges that were closed were deemed beyond repair under the new federal guidelines, and new replacements will be constructed.

Updates from the Road Commission

• Eastover Bridge:

The bridge has completed the hydraulics portion of the State review and is now in the structural review phase, the final step in the process. Once it passes structural review, the project can move forward to the bidding stage.

• Stewarts Ferry Bridge:

Beam installation is scheduled for next week, weather permitting. This is a major milestone in the construction process. Once the beams are set, conditions must be ideal for this step, construction will progress more quickly. Everything continues to move in a positive direction for this project.

• Beasleys Bend Bridge:

This bridge is being rebuilt through a grant approved in 2023, which will cover 100% of the project costs. The start date is currently listed as 2029. While the project is in excellent standing, the start time was delayed due to flooding-related disasters in East Tennessee, which affected state project timelines.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through these changes. The updated federal inspection and grading process has affected communities across the state, and we expect that further closures may occur as these new standards are applied. We will continue speaking with residents, gathering information, and providing updates as we receive them.

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out. We are committed to keeping our community informed every step of the way.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available and appreciate the community’s patience as these essential infrastructure projects move forward.

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Public Service Announcement

Bridge Closures & Project Updates

April 28, 2026 - This is an updated notice regarding several ongoing bridge closures and construction projects throughout the county. These closures were initiated by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) following structural evaluations that required closure for public safety. Proper signage has been placed near each closure to guide drivers safely through the designated detour routes. Please follow all posted signs and use caution when traveling through these areas.

McCrary Bridge

The bridge design is complete; however, a right‑of‑way issue is still being resolved.

Because this project is tied to an active development, a construction start date has not yet been finalized.

Current expectations suggest the project may take roughly one year once construction begins.

Suggs Creek Bridge (Stewarts Ferry Pike)

Construction is actively underway.

The project is on schedule, with an anticipated completion date in July.

Previous announcement reminder: Stewarts Ferry Pike at the bridge over Suggs Creek is closed as of January 5, 2026, and will remain closed until the bridge rebuild is completed, currently projected for late June 2026, weather permitting. Signage regarding the closure was placed beginning December 8, 2025.

Eastover Bridge

The design phase is nearly complete.

After bidding and construction, the estimated timeline to full completion is about one year.

Beasley's Bend Bridge

TDOT Public Meeting

TDOT will host a public meeting for anyone with questions about the bridge closures, repair timelines, or project processes.

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Time: 11:30 AM

Location: Lebanon/Wilson County Chamber of Commerce

For additional information, please contact the Wilson County Road Commission at 615‑444‑9022.

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December 2025 - The Wilson County Road Commission would like to make you all aware of a scheduled road closure on Stewarts Ferry Pike at the bridge over Suggs Creek. This portion of Stewarts Ferry Pike is scheduled to be closed beginning January 5, 2026, and will remain closed until the completion of the rebuilding of the bridge, which is expected to be completed as of the end of June 2026, weather permitting. The contractor of the project will be placing signs this week (12/8/25) regarding the closure.

If you have any questions, please contact the Wilson County Road Commission at 615/444-9022.