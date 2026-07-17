Rose-Hulman Names Ian Ludden Faculty Mentor for Noblitt Scholars Program

Rose-Hulman has named Ian Ludden, PhD, as Faculty Mentor for the Noblitt Scholars Program, where he will help students transform their passions into purposeful leadership and meaningful impact.

An Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Software Engineering since 2023 and a Rose-Hulman alumnus, Ludden will provide academic mentorship, foster opportunities for reflection and leadership development, and connect Noblitt Scholars with faculty, research, and professional experiences that help transform their passions into meaningful impact. He will serve alongside Katie Lugar, DHSc, director of the Noblitt Scholars Program, as the college continues to grow one of its premier leadership and scholarship programs.

Ludden succeeds Christine Buckley, PhD, who retired July 1 after more than three decades on the Rose-Hulman faculty. Buckley served as the inaugural faculty leader of the Noblitt Scholars Program, helping establish its vision and mentoring scholars since the program's launch in 2020.

"Dr. Ludden brings a thoughtful, student-centered approach to mentoring that aligns perfectly with the mission of the Noblitt Scholars Program," said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. "He cares deeply about our students and their success. As both a Rose-Hulman alumnus and faculty member, he brings a unique perspective that will make him an exceptional mentor for our scholars.”

For Ludden, the opportunity to serve as Faculty Mentor represents a natural extension of the work he has most enjoyed throughout his academic career.

“When a Noblitt Scholar encouraged me to apply, I spent some time reflecting on it and realized the role lines up with my service and outreach priorities, stretching back into grad school,” Ludden said. “I've enjoyed organizing the CSSE department's Freshmen Mentoring Program the past two years, so this feels like a natural next step. I've also had the privilege of interacting with many Noblitt Scholars in classes, student organizations, and department activities, and I'm always impressed by their passion and work ethic.”

As Faculty Mentor, Ludden said he hopes to help students cultivate the program's core competencies of curiosity, reflection, and empathy while encouraging them to think intentionally about the leaders they are becoming.

"As a Rose-Hulman alumnus, I know that it's easy for students to put their heads down for 10 weeks at a time, hyper-focused on coursework,” Ludden said. “Passing that mid-term exam matters, of course, but it's also important to reflect and make connections across what you're learning and who you're becoming. I hope to cultivate habits of reflection and self-discovery in our Noblitt Scholars so they're ready to lead teams tackling wicked problems.”

Ludden graduated from Rose-Hulman in 2016 with a double major in computer engineering and mathematics before completing his doctorate in computer science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign as a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow. Since returning to Rose-Hulman, he has become an active leader in student mentoring and engagement, chairing the Department of Computer Science and Software Engineering's Freshman Mentoring Committee, serving on the Student Affairs Committee, and reviewing applications for the Noblitt Scholars Program.

Lugar said Ludden's passion for mentoring students will further strengthen the Noblitt Scholars Program as it continues to grow.

"I look forward to our work together to expand meaningful supports and opportunities for our scholars as they become their best selves and leaders within Rose-Hulman, their fields, and future communities," Lugar said.

The Noblitt Scholars Program empowers students to transform their curiosity, reflection, and empathy into meaningful action through leadership development, mentorship, interdisciplinary collaboration, and experiences that prepare them to make a lasting difference in the world.