New Picture Books from Perpich Library

July 16, 2026

The Perpich Library has a large, wonderfully diverse picture book collection for teachers to use in their classrooms. Every year we add several new titles. Here are a few of our favorites from this year! Click to see all of our newest titles.

All items on this list are available at the Perpich library. Click on titles for more information.

1. The Boldest White: A Story of Hijab and Community by Ibtihaj Muhammad and S. K. Ali; art by Hatem Aly

Faizah loves being part of the community at her mosque, and she loves being part of the group at her fencing lessons. When all eyes are on her, though, Faizah freezes up. Mama says bravery will come with time, but there’s a fencing tournament coming up – does Faizah have what it takes to be bold?

2. Chooch Helped by Andrea L. Rogers; illustrated by Rebecca Lee Kunz

Sissy’s younger brother, Chooch, isn’t a baby anymore. They just celebrated his second birthday, after all. But no matter what Chooch does – even if he’s messing something up, which is basically all the time! – their parents say he’s just ‘helping.’ Sissy feels that Chooch can get away with anything! ‘Hlesdi!’ (quit it) Sissy yells. Chooch bursts into tears. What follows is a tender family moment that will resonate with anyone who has welcomed a new little one to the fold. “Chooch Helped” is a universal story of an older sibling learning to make space for a new child.

3. A Golden Eid by Hiba Noor Khan; illustrated by Singgih Jadmiko

Hafsa and her family have spotted a crescent moon in the sky and ended their long Ramadan fast. Now they are getting ready to spend Eid with their loved ones – decorating the house, donning fancy clothes, and preparing lots of delicious food, including halwa, Hafsa’s favorite sweet treat. But when her father begins giving the food away to all the neighbors, Hafsa is worried that there won’t be anything left for her! This warmly illustrated, heartfelt story, which centers the joys of community and sharing, includes a halwa recipe and a banner-decorating activity.

4. Music of the Mountains: A Story in Pakistan by Sabrina Shah; art by Manal Mirza

Roohi’s most treasured time of the day is when she gets to listen to her grandfather play the rabab, the traditional stringed instrument of the Pashtun people. All she wants, more than anything in the world, is to be able to play songs full of rhythm like him. But even with lessons everyday, she sounds nothing like Neeka Baba’s clap-de-clap-clap rhythm and beautiful melodies. With Eid celebrations coming up, Roohi is supposed to play the rabab at a school concert, but Neeka Baba has fallen ill, and she must perform without his help. Can Roohi draw on her ancestors’ strength and share the melody in her heart at the Eid concert?

5. Nana and Abuela by Monica Rojas; illustrations by Emiko Rainbow

Luna has two grandmothers: Nana and Abuela. They are her two favorite people, and they are very different from each other. When her grown-ups are away, Nana and Abuela visit for a ‘date night’ with Luna. Together they plan a delicious meal: pizza with olives. But when Luna adds something to the menu, she blends her Spanish and her English. Her request for this special treat confuses her grandmothers. As the three of them work together to understand each other, Abuela and Nana offer comfort, each in their own way, and Luna figures out how to make herself heard.

6. Revolutions Are Made of Love: The Story of James Boggs and Grace Lee Boggs poems by Sun Yung Shin and Mélina Mangal; paintings by Leslie Barlow

A collection of poems introducing the lives and ideas of James Boggs and Grace Lee Boggs, revolutionary activists who worked together to build a better future for all.

7. Saturday Morning at the ‘Shop by Keenan Jones; illustrated by Ken Daley

The barbershop is a sound booth, an art gallery, a playground, a classroom, and so much more. It’s a place for artistry and comradery and, most importantly, community. Come spend the day feeling all the style and wisdom and joy at the ’shop!

8. The Shared Room by Kao Kalia Yang; illustrations by Xee Reiter

Tenderly, and with refreshing authenticity, beloved Minnesota writer Kao Kalia Yang tells the story of a Hmong American family living with loss and tremendous love. Her direct and poignant words are accompanied by the evocative and expressive drawings of Hmong American artist Xee Reiter. “The Shared Room” brings a message of comfort and hope to readers young and old.

9. To See Clearly: A Portrait of David Hockney by Evan Turk

From an early age, David Hockney saw the world differently. He loved to look closely at ordinary things – a splash of water, a winding road, a friend’s face – and find new ways to capture them through art. His curiosity, creativity, and willingness to experiment helped him become one of the most influential artists of the modern era.

10. What Color is My Hijab? by Hudda Ibrahim; illustrations by Meenal Patel

A children’s picture book inspired by a question the author’s elementary-school aged niece asked her. The little girl wanted to know why there weren’t girls who look like her well represented in children’s literature. Now there are. This book features Muslim women who work in a number of professions: doctor, teacher, artist, politician, etc., all wearing their colorful hijabs.

All items on this list are available at the Perpich Library.

Title descriptions are provided by Amazon and/or the publisher.