New all-weather water crossing open on Los Pinos Road

SANTA FE, N.M., July 28, 2026—Santa Fe County celebrates a new all-weather water crossing on Los Pinos Road over Arroyo Hondo. There may be short delays at the site of the crossing along Los Pinos Road (County Road 54) on Monday, August 3, between 10:00 a.m. to noon as a ribbon cutting ceremony takes place.

The previous low-water crossing experienced occasional flooding and impacted public and emergency access to the La Cienega area. The new crossing is more reliable and improves roadway safety through this section.

"For generations, the people of La Cienega have lived with the uncertainty and danger of crossing the Arroyo Hondo on Los Pinos Road during flood events. The completion of this all-weather crossing transforms a long-standing safety concern into a lasting investment in public safety, resilience, and peace of mind. This project reflects the persistence of the La Cienega community and the dedication of residents, County staff, engineers, construction crews, and our state and federal partners who worked together to make it a reality. It is a reminder that when we invest in resilient infrastructure, we protect lives, strengthen our communities, and ensure that every neighborhood has safe and dependable access,” said Camilla Bustamante, Santa Fe County Commissioner for District 3, which includes this area.

The project included construction of a new six-barrel concrete box culvert bridge, road paving, drainage improvements, guardrails, signage, and pavement markings. These improvements are intended to reduce flood-related access issues, improve emergency access, and provide safer travel conditions.

The construction contract was awarded to Kimo Constructors, Inc., in the amount of $3,133,731.88, excluding New Mexico Gross Receipts Tax, approved during the May 13, 2025 Board of County Commissioners meeting, and has taken about six months to complete. Funding came from Hold Harmless Gross Receipts Tax, Roads Project Fund, Capital Outlay Gross Receipts Tax, 2021 General Obligation Bond funds, 2018 General Obligation Bond funds, and a budget adjustment request.

The new crossing is open to the public, although minor construction activity continues over the next several weeks as the contractor completes final items, including reseeding disturbed areas, shoulder work, and restriping.

For more information, contact District 3 Liaison Britney Lovato at BLovato@SantaFeCountyNM.gov.

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