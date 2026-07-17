Riverfork West Water Main Project Crosses Beneath Highway

Crew members with Midwest Mole are seen placing a 20-foot-long steel casing into position.

Investing in Infrastructure

In this photo from Wednesday, Midwest Mole crew members lower a 24-inch-wide, 20-foot-long steel casing segment into position at the U.S. 24 and State Road 9 intersection. The two casing segments shown here will first be welded together. A powerful bore rig will then push the casing beneath the highway while a rotating auger inside removes the soil, allowing the installation to take place without disturbing the roadway above. About eight casing segments will be needed to cross beneath the highway.

Crews previously completed this process beneath the Wabash River. Once the highway crossing is finished, they will repeat it farther south to bore beneath the railroad tracks. Together, the highway and railroad crossings are the final parts of a new 12-inch water main extending about 1.25 miles from near the Forks of the Wabash to the Riverfork West Industrial Park. The City is installing the new water main to provide an additional water supply route for Riverfork West and nearby residents.

Riverfork West is home to newest Huntington facility of CSP, previously named Teijin, which opened in 2024. It's also where Hanjung America is constructing a new 435,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that is expected to begin operations in summer 2027.