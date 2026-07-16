Temporary Lane Closures on SR 20

Walton County – 07/16/26 – EGS has been authorized to conduct the geo-tech investigation for roadway embankment borings for the SR 20 Muck Delineation in Freeport. This work will involve drilling 10-30’ SPT soil borings and 1-10’ HA soil boring along SR 20, three of which will require intermittent lane closures of the eastbound and westbound lanes.

To accomplish this work, EGS will work within the travel lanes of SR 20 as summarized below.

Project: SR 20 Muck Delineation (FPID: 220635-8)

County: Walton County

Proposed Lane Closures: Nighttime work beginning Monday, July 27, at 8 p.m. and ending Thursday, July 30 at 5 a.m.





Proposed TTC Plan: SP 102-603, -601, -602, -604





AMOT On-Site Officer: Matt McConnell (EGS) – 850.251.8322

For more information, contact Freeman Sanders, PE, Geotechnical Project Manager, EGS, at (850) 536-8367.

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