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Temporary Lane Closures on SR 20

                                    Temporary Lane Closures on SR 20

 

Walton County 07/16/26 – EGS has been authorized to conduct the geo-tech investigation for roadway embankment borings for the SR 20 Muck Delineation in Freeport. This work will involve drilling 10-30’ SPT soil borings and 1-10’ HA soil boring along SR 20, three of which will require intermittent lane closures of the eastbound and westbound lanes. 

To accomplish this work, EGS will work within the travel lanes of SR 20 as summarized below. 

                Project: SR 20 Muck Delineation (FPID: 220635-8

                County: Walton County 

                Proposed Lane Closures: Nighttime work beginning Monday, July 27, at 8 p.m. and ending Thursday, July 30 at 5 a.m. 


                Proposed TTC Plan: SP 102-603, -601, -602, -604 


                AMOT On-Site Officer: Matt McConnell (EGS)  850.251.8322 

 

For more information, contact Freeman Sanders, PE, Geotechnical Project Manager, EGS, at (850) 536-8367. 

 

 

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Temporary Lane Closures on SR 20

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