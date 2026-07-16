Route AA Overpass at Miner, MO Open to Traffic

The Route AA overpass over U.S. 60 at Miner, MO is now open to traffic. The bridge had been closed due to damage sustained by an over-height vehicle. The new overpass is wider than the previous structure and has an increased vertical clearance.

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