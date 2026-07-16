Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,949 in the last 365 days.

Route AA Overpass at Miner, MO Open to Traffic

The Route AA overpass over U.S. 60 at Miner, MO is now open to traffic. The bridge had been closed due to damage sustained by an over-height vehicle. The new overpass is wider than the previous structure and has an increased vertical clearance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Route AA Overpass at Miner, MO Open to Traffic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.