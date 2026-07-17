Upcoming Planned Roadwork for Northeast Missouri, July 20 - 31, 2026

HANNIBAL – The following is a list of general highway maintenance work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northeast Missouri region for the next few weeks.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

Clark County

U.S. Route 136 – July 27 – 30, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance from 0.50 mile before and after BNSF Railway Marceline Sub Railroad between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. daily.

Knox County

Route F – July 21 – 22, CLOSED for asphalt pavement repairs from Route A to Missouri Route 15 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Route J – July 20, CLOSED for railroad crossing maintenance from Bean Blossom Loop to Quincy Street in Hurdland between 6:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Route CC – July 23, CLOSED for asphalt pavement repairs from Pike Street to Missouri Route 15 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route EE – July 20, CLOSED for asphalt pavement repairs from Route K to Missouri Route 15 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Lewis County

Route H – July 20, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route Y to Missouri Route 6 between 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Route O – July 28, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 6 to Route V between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route V – July 29 – 30, CLOSED for patching operations from U.S. Route 61 to Route O between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Route AA – July 23, CLOSED for patching operations from CR 575 to Missouri Route 6 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route AA – July 27, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 6 to CR 575 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route CC – July 21 - 22, CLOSED for patching operations from Route C to CR 530 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Lincoln County

Route A – July 28 – 29, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route DD in Truxton to Missouri Route 47 in Hawk Point between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Route RA – July 30, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route E to end of state maintenance between 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Macon County

Route J – July 22, CLOSED for railroad crossing maintenance from Santa Fe Avenue to East Grant Street in Elmer between 6:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Monroe County

Route V – July 30, CLOSED for patching operations from U.S. Route 36 in Shelby County to U.S. Route 24 in Monroe County between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Montgomery County

Route V – July 22, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route E in Bellflower to Missouri Route 161 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Route CC – July 20, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route A in Wellsville to Missouri Route 161 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Ralls County

Route J – March 13 – July 31, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance from Route EE continuing south to the end of the Clarence Cannon Dam bridge beginning Friday, March 13th at 7:00 a.m. through Friday, July 31st at 4:00 p.m.

Shelby County

Route V – July 30, CLOSED for patching operations from U.S. Route 36 in Shelby County to U.S. Route 24 in Monroe County between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Route Z – July 27, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 168 to U.S. Route 36 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Route AA – July 22 - 23, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 15 to Route T between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Route AA – July 28, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 15 to Route T between 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route EE – July 20 – 21, CLOSED for patching operations from U.S. Route 36 to the end of state maintenance between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Route EE – July 29, CLOSED for seal coat operations from U.S. Route 36 to end of state maintenance between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Route JJ – July 27, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 168 to end of state maintenance between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Warren County

Route D – July 23 & 27, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Sycamore Lane in Marthasville to Route T in Saint Charles County between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Work with us in the work zone! Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. With an increased number of highway work zones in Missouri, we urge all drivers to pay attention every second while driving, especially through a work zone. Be informed of your route by checking the MoDOT Traveler Information Map before you leave to see if you will encounter any work zones.