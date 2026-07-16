Winning $122,000 Badger 5 Jackpot Split

MADISON, Wis. -- A $122,000 Badger 5 jackpot was split between winning tickets sold at Kwik Trip on 1415 West St. in Wausau and at Gill's Petro, LLC on 1717 State Rd. 83 in Hartford for the Tuesday, July 14, 2026, drawing. It is the second time in two weeks that a winning Badger 5 jackpot of more than $100,000 was won.

The winning numbers were 3-8-10-18-19.

Winning big is becoming a habit for the Wausau Kwik Trip. In the last two years, the store has sold three winning $50,000 and one $25,000 scratch tickets. In fact, in 2021 the Lottery retailer sold a winning $39,000 Badger 5 jackpot ticket.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

Badger 5 is drawn daily after 9 p.m. The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.