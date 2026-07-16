Find Community Support at Summer Resource Fair

NY Connects of Oswego County partners with Fidelis Care for a Summer Resource Fair. The event takes place on Wednesday, July 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Constantia VFW, located at 1560 NYS Rte. 49.

Attendees can connect with representatives from a variety of organizations to learn what resources are offered in their communities, from transportation options to available food sources to vaccination clinics to senior care services and more!

Participating agencies include Oswego County Mobility Management, Oswego County Office for the Aging, Oswego County Health Department, Catholic Charities of Oswego County, Oswego County Opportunities, Oswego Health, the Food Bank of Central New York and others.

For more information about these resource fairs, contact NY Connects of Oswego County Caregiver Services Coordinator Elizabeth Weimer at 315-349-3570.

SUMMER RESOURCE FAIR CONNECTS COMMUNITY AND SERVICES – Join NY Connects of Oswego County and Fidelis Care for a Summer Resource Fair on Wednesday, July 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Constantia VFW. A variety of organizations will be at the event to provide free information about their services. Pictured from left are Fidelis Care Community Relations Specialist Stephanie Pestillo; NY Connects of Oswego County Caregiver Services Coordinator Elizabeth Weimer; and Medicare Advisor for Wellcare by Fidelis Care Jackie Leonardo.