RIDOH, DEM Remind Rhode Islanders About Rabies Prevention Measures

Published on Thursday, July 16, 2026

With elevated rabies numbers in Rhode Island in 2026, prevention guidance stressed

In response to the increased number of rabid animals identified in Rhode Island this spring and summer, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) are reminding all Rhode Islanders to take steps to protect themselves, their families, and their pets from rabies.

Rabies is a viral disease that affects all mammals, including people, and is almost always fatal once symptoms develop. However, it is preventable if medical care is received promptly after an exposure. The virus is most commonly transmitted through the bite of an infected animal, but it can also spread when saliva from a rabid animal enters the body through a scratch or an open wound.

“Being active in nature regularly is one of the best things you can do for your health. However, you should never touch a wild animal,” said Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD. “Any contact with a wild mammal puts you a risk for rabies.”

“Wildlife is fascinating to observe, but should always be enjoyed from afar,” said Rhode Island State Veterinarian Dr. Scott Marshall. “Never approach, feed, or touch wild animals. Any direct contact with a wild mammal should be considered a potential rabies exposure, making it essential to avoid handling wildlife and report animals behaving unusually to authorities.”

Rabies data

To date in 2026, 25 rabid animals have been identified in Rhode Island. Although the year is only about halfway complete, this already exceeds the average annual number (24) of rabid animals reported between 2021 and 2025. In 2026, 32 people have been exposed to these rabid animals and received treatment in Rhode Island. The majority of the rabid animals caught this year have been in the northern region of the state. A full list of specimen collection dates and locations may be found on RIDOH’s Rabies Data Dashboard online under “Animal Rabies Mapping”. The majority of these animals were raccoons (14) and bats (7). Additionally, a rabid cat, coyote, skunk, and woodchuck have been found in Rhode Island this year.

Rabies prevention

All dogs, cats, and ferrets are required by State law to have current vaccination against rabies. Vaccinating pets prevents them from getting rabies and prevents people from becoming exposed to rabies through their pets.

RIDOH recommends the following additional steps to prevent rabies:

Avoid all contact with and do not feed stray or free-roaming domestic animals.

Avoid all contact with and do not feed wild animals.

Do not feed your animals outdoors, as this will attract other animals. This is especially dangerous when feeding large numbers of free-roaming cats.

Protect your pets by always maintaining control; walk dogs on a leash or let them play in a fenced yard; and do not let pets wander unsupervised.

Securely cover all garbage cans so wild animals cannot scavenge for food.

What to do if a person or pet comes into contact with a wild animal

Anyone who has had direct contact with a wild mammal should immediately call RIDOH's Center for Acute Infectious Disease Epidemiology at 401-222-2577 (Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or 401-276-8046 after hours). A RIDOH nurse will assess the exposure and determine whether post-exposure treatment is recommended. If needed, RIDOH will coordinate a post-exposure vaccine series. If any domestic animal, such as pets or livestock, had contact with a wild mammal, or if you are in possession of an animal that you suspect has rabies, call RIDOH, your local Animal Control Officer, and your veterinarian.

The rabies virus infects the central nervous system. If a person does not receive the appropriate medical care after a rabies exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death. Rabies treatment must be started as soon as possible after exposure and before symptoms appear.

Testing

RIDOH’s State Health Laboratories tests mammals suspected of having rabies when testing is indicated for public health purposes, particularly following human or domestic animal exposures. Because all mammals can become infected with rabies, RIDOH works with healthcare providers, veterinarians, and animal control officials to determine whether testing is warranted based on the type of animal, the circumstances of the exposure, and the potential public health risk.

Bats are often tested at the State Health Laboratories. Occasionally, bats can find their way into human living spaces. Testing of the bat or preventive vaccination is recommended when a bat has been found within a home where people or pets have been sleeping, or if the bat was present around people who do not know if they had contact with the bat.

Additional information

For more information on how to prevent rabies, visit RIDOH’s website. For more information on rabies and ways to protect yourself and your pets, please see this RIDOH fact sheet. Additionally, RIDOH posts about individual rabies findings in more populated areas on social media and health.ri.gov.