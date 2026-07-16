Eight N.C. counties in exceptional drought

Drought conditions continue across North Carolina, with recent rains having a minor impact on the precipitation deficit that has been worsening since last fall.

According to the classifications released by the North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council on Thursday based on conditions observed between July 7-14, eight counties largely in the Triangle and eastern Triad are in exceptional drought, the highest drought classification. Brunswick County also remains in exceptional drought. Another 38 counties are in extreme drought, 37 counties are in severe drought and13 counties are in moderate drought. Four counties are classified as abnormally dry.

“Raleigh still has a 16-inch deficit since August, even with decent rain in the last week,” said Linwood Peele, supervisor of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources Water Supply Planning Branch. “One or two nice rains doesn’t fix 10 months of little to no rainfall.”

For counties in exceptional or extreme drought conditions, or D4 and D3 classifications, water systems are advised to follow their Water Shortage Response Plans and adhere to water use reduction measures. Systems must report weekly water use and conservation status online at the DWR’s Water Use Reporting website. The public should check with their local water supply system for any information on water use restrictions that may be in place.