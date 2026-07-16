Route WW in Dunklin County Reduced for Pavement Repairs

SIKESTON—Route WW in Dunklin County will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from County Road 202 to County Road 206.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 20 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

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