NOW OPEN: Routes E/Y Interchange in Jonesburg Opens to Traffic, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Planned

HANNIBAL – The bridge replacement and interchange project located at Routes E/Y and Interstate 70 in Jonesburg is NOW OPEN to traffic.

Contractor crews have completed the majority of the improvements ahead of schedule allowing the interchange to open with full access to surrounding routes. However, some finish work remains to be completed; nighttime lane closures will be utilized to finish median grading, guardrail installation, and seeding and mulching operations.

The public is invited to help celebrate the completion and opening of the new bridge and interchange at this location. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 30, at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Jonesburg, located on the southwest corner of the interchange.

Work on the project began earlier this Spring. Contractor crews with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. have worked diligently to complete the following major improvements at the interchange:

A new wider bridge constructed in the existing location which features 12-foot driving lanes and 10-foot shoulders.

An updated bridge structure to accommodate the Improve I-70 template, including a wider bridge span allowing for the addition of a third I-70 traffic lane.

While this project is funded separately from the Statewide Improve I-70 Program, which will add a third lane in each direction of I-70 between Blue Springs and Wentzville, this project is one of several projects that will modernize the I-70 corridor across the state.

“Working in coordination with the Improve I-70 team, this is the second bridge replacement and interchange project along the I-70 corridor to be completed by the Northeast District since the Improve I-70 program began. We’re thrilled to officially reopen the interchange to the traveling public and area residents. The upgraded structure features a wider bridge, additional of shoulders, and improved bridge clearance and span lengths to accommodate the I-70 expansion and future growth in the area," stated Area Engineer Jeff Niemeyer.

For more information about the project, visit https://www.modot.org/projects/route-e-and-route-y-bridge-replacement-over-interstate-70-montgomery-county

Questions regarding the ceremony may be directed to the Northeast District Communications Specialist Christine Thompson at christine.thompson@modot.mo.gov.

For more information on this and other projects in your area, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MODOT (275-6636). Work with us in the work zone! Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. With an increased number of highway work zones in Missouri, we urge all drivers to pay attention every second, especially through a work zone. Be informed of your route by checking the MoDOT Traveler Information Map before you travel.