DENTAC Changes Command at WBAMC

FORT BLISS, Texas — Lt. Col. Nathan E. Kosiba assumed command of the Fort Bliss Dental Health Activity from Col. Michael J. Browning during a change of command ceremony July 15 at William Beaumont Army Medical Center. The Dental Health Activity’s mission is to ensure continued dental readiness of U.S. Soldiers.

Col. Sonny Huitron, the acting commander of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, presided over the formal ceremony. The transition of leadership represents a new chapter for the unit's healthcare providers and support staff. Huitron highlighted the critical impact dental activity has on maintaining force readiness across the region.

"DENTAC's mission is to ensure every Soldier is dentally ready before deployment," Browning said. "By getting ahead of dental disease, we greatly reduce the risk of dental emergencies in the field and help keep the Iron Soldiers of the 1st Armored Division focused on their mission."

Browning, who has served in consecutive command positions at Fort Bliss over the past five years, previously led the 131st Field Hospital before this tenure. During his command, a pivotal 2024 brigade deployment exercise tested the unit's ability to coordinate comprehensive dental services under tight timelines. Browning first was commissioned as an Infantry officer in 2000 and later graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry in 2012.

Kosiba, who previously served as the deputy commander of dental services at McDonald Army Health Center, brings extensive expertise in prosthodontics and public health. His past military assignments include serving as the officer in charge of dental clinics in both Wiesbaden, Germany, and White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. He is also a nationally recognized clinician, having won the Award of Excellence for Clinical Presentation from the American Academy of Fixed Prosthodontics in 2018.

The ceremony began with a bouquet presentation to Regina Kosiba, followed by the arrival of the official party and the singing of the national anthem. After an invocation, the exchange of the unit colors took place, followed by speeches from Huitron, Browning, and Kosiba. The event concluded with the playing of the Army Song and a reception for guests.