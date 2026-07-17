NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Awards Nearly $488M Contract for Major F-35, CH-53K Facilities at MCAS Cherry Point

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs

NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Walsh Federal LLC, Chicago, Illinois, a $487,972,063 firm-fixed-price contract for construction services for F-35 Aircraft Sustainment Center Phase I and CH-53K Composite Repair Facility at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina.

Work will be performed onboard the installation and is anticipated to be completed by May 2030.

The maximum dollar value, including the base price and options, is $658,307,001. This contract is incrementally funded

Fiscal year (FY) 2025 and 2026 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $288,421,624 for the first increment will be obligated at the time of the award and will not expire at the end of the (FY). Future increments will be funded in future FYs.

This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with two offers received.

NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-26-C-0016).

NAVFAC MIDLANT delivers comprehensive facilities engineering, public works, and environmental services across a broad area of responsibility – from South Carolina to Maine, extending west to Illinois and south to Indiana.

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