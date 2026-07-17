A Solar Eclipse is Coming on August 12th: How to Watch from the U.S

Artemis II with Eclipse Glasses from APO (photo from NASA)

From the Artemis II Mission to Your Backyard: American Paper Optics Prepares the U.S. for the August 12 Eclipse

When NASA’s elite spaceflight teams trust your glasses to watch an eclipse from orbit, it gives backyard skywatchers absolute peace of mind” — Jason Lewin (CMO)

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While skywatchers in Greenland, Iceland, and Spain gear up for a spectacular total solar eclipse on August 12th, 2026, North America is about to get a front-row seat to some of the action. A partial solar eclipse will be visible from 25 U.S. states; from Alaska all the way to New England, millions of Americans will see the Moon take a bite out of the Sun. View the localized breakdown of major U.S. cities and the exact percentage of solar obscuration expected in each area.With kids still on summer break or just heading back to school, the August 12th eclipse is a perfect opportunity for a fun, hands-on family activity."We saw how much families loved gathering together for the last big eclipse, bringing communities together in a way we haven't seen in years," said John Jerit, CEO of American Paper Optics. "This upcoming eclipse is a wonderful way to keep that excitement alive. It’s a great addition to the summer, something highly educational, and incredibly fun for kids and parents to experience side-by-side."Because a partial eclipse means the Sun is never completely blocked, safe solar eclipse glasses are an absolute requirement for viewers from start to finish. To meet that demand, Memphis-based American Paper Optics—the world’s largest eclipse glasses manufacturer—is stepping up to equip the public using the same manufacturing standards trusted by NASA and some of the world’s biggest brands.If you experienced the historic 2024 eclipse—whether sharing the moment in your backyard or joining thousands at a big event—you probably used glasses made by American Paper Optics. The manufacturing powerhouse successfully equipped more than 75 million people for the record-breaking event.The company’s commitment to safety recently reached the ultimate testing ground: orbit. American Paper Optics manufactured the eclipse glasses carried into space and used by NASA’s Artemis II team to watch a total solar eclipse from space."When NASA’s elite spaceflight teams trust your glasses to watch an eclipse from orbit, it gives backyard skywatchers absolute peace of mind," said Jason Lewin, Chief Marketing Officer at American Paper Optics. "Safety is at the heart of everything we do. Watching the astronauts make history wearing our glasses was both deeply humbling and a massive validation of our mission."Don’t wait, demand is expected to spike rapidly as August 12 approaches. The public can now buy the same certified lenses worn by the Artemis II team during their historic mission. Proudly made in the USA, these premium eclipse glasses are available straight from the source at www.eclipseglasses.com About American Paper OpticsAmerican Paper Optics is the world’s largest 3D optics company. Based in Memphis, TN, the company has produced over 3.5 billion glasses (500 million of those being eclipse glasses), partnering with major corporations and brands, universities, science centers, and space agencies. Through a commitment to education and vision protection, APO enables people everywhere to safely experience the wonders of astronomy!

How it's Made: Safe Solar Eclipse Glasses

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