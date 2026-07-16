2026 Legislative Increase Information

State employees will see the Legislative Increase in their August 2026 paycheck with a retroactive increase back to July 1, 2026.

Pay dates:

Biweekly Employees: 8/14/26

Monthly Employees: 8/31/26

Pay dates for bonuses: (for most state employees*)

Biweekly Employees: 9/25/26

Monthly Employees: 9/30/26

*State agency teachers (as defined in the bill), will receive their bonus on 10/30/26.