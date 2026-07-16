Codex Dream Skin Surpasses 4,800 GitHub Stars in Its First Day, Bringing Reversible Themes to Codex Desktop

Codex Dream Skin website

MIT-licensed open-source project applies a 25-theme gallery to Codex Desktop through local loopback CDP injection, leaving official application files untouched.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Codex Dream Skin , an independent open-source theme studio for OpenAI's Codex Desktop coding app, today said its GitHub repository has reached 4,808 stars and 564 forks as of July 16, 2026 — roughly 27 hours after its public repository was created on July 15, 2026. The project applies reversible Codex Desktop themes on macOS and Windows through local loopback Chrome DevTools Protocol (CDP) injection, without replacing any of Codex's official application files.Desktop customization for AI coding tools has typically meant patching an application's installed files or running unofficial builds — changes that are hard to inspect and harder to undo. Codex Dream Skin takes a different approach: it connects to Codex Desktop over a loopback-only (127.0.0.1) CDP endpoint to inject a visual layer at runtime, while leaving the official application package and its code signature unmodified. Every native Codex control remains interactive while a theme is applied, and a one-click restore returns the interface to its stock appearance.Theme installation is kept separate from Codex's own AI provider and API configuration, so changing the visual theme does not touch account or model settings. Since its public release, the project has merged 19 commits and published a gallery of 25 themes spanning a range of visual atmospheres, without altering how Codex itself behaves."We treated reversibility, package integrity, and leaving the real controls untouched as requirements, not nice-to-haves — a workspace people sit in for hours a day is not something to experiment on carelessly," said Mike, founder of Codex Dream Skin. "The honest version of that promise includes its limits: a loopback connection keeps the theming layer off the network, but it doesn't authenticate other processes running as the same user on the machine. That's why every install ships with a one-click path back to the stock interface — trust has to be something you can verify and undo, not just take our word for it."Codex Dream Skin is available now as a free, MIT-licensed open-source download for macOS and Windows at codex-dream-skin.org , with setup steps at codex-dream-skin.org/installation and a full description of its security model at codex-dream-skin.org/safety. Source code, the theme gallery, and contribution guidelines are hosted on GitHub at Codex-Dream-Skin.About Codex Dream SkinCodex Dream Skin is an independent, MIT-licensed open-source project that applies reversible visual themes to Codex Desktop on macOS and Windows through local loopback CDP injection, while preserving native controls and avoiding modification of official application packages. More information is available at codex-dream-skin.org.Codex Dream Skin is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by OpenAI.

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