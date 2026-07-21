Fasoo AI Expands AI Security Posture Management to Enterprise Data

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Fasoo AI, a leader in data-centric security and AI-ready data management, today introduced a broader vision for AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), expanding the discipline beyond AI models and applications to the enterprise data they rely on.

“Organizations can’t build a strong AI security posture by focusing only on models and applications,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo AI. “They also need visibility into the enterprise data AI uses and governance that ensures AI operates on accurate, authorized content.”

AI-SPM helps organizations discover AI assets, monitor deployments, and reduce AI-related security risks. However, many organizations still cannot determine whether AI is accessing accurate information, exposing sensitive data, or generating responses from content that is outdated, duplicated, or unauthorized.

Fasoo AI addresses this information layer in three steps. First, it discovers and classifies sensitive enterprise data, providing organizations visibility into what AI can access before it reaches prompts and retrieval systems.

Second, it applies AI-aware protection policies and automated privacy controls, including personally identifiable information (PII) protection and de-identification, to prevent confidential data exposure.

Third, persistent access controls ensure AI respects existing data permissions, so unauthorized information never appears in AI-generated responses.

Fasoo AI also manages content quality through version control, lineage tracking, metadata management, and lifecycle governance, reducing duplicated or obsolete content that causes hallucinations and inaccurate AI responses.

"Enterprise AI is only as intelligent as the data behind it," added Sohn. "That’s why AI-SPM must be built on a Data-in-Place foundation, data properly classified and governed where it resides, not just secured after the fact."

For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.ai/ai-overview/.

About Fasoo AI:

Fasoo AI delivers enterprise-grade AI and Security products and services that help organizations pivot AI strategies with LLM and governance infrastructure to ensure secure information management, compliance, and productivity. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.ai/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.