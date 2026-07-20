Valgotech Launches Drone Battery Certification Training Program to Build America's Next Generation Talent

Training the next generation talent

Critical drone technology talent development right here in the United States.

We want the best and brightest students to see this as a real, viable career path — not just a job, but a chance to help build something the country needs.” — Dr. David Olawale

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valgotech , a leader in energy storage solutions for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), today announced the launch of its in-house Drone Battery Certification Training Program, a workforce development initiative to train the next generation of technicians, engineers, and hobbyists who are powering America's rapidly growing drone and UAV industry.The program arrives at a pivotal moment for U.S. manufacturing. As demand for domestically produced drones surges across defense, agriculture, logistics, and public safety, the industry faces a critical shortage of workers trained in battery cell manufacturing, pack design, assembly, and testing for unmanned aerial systems. Valgotech's new certification track is designed to directly address that gap — turning motivated students into job-ready specialists in UAV energy storage."Batteries are the heart of every drone, and right now there simply aren't enough people trained to build them to the standard our industry demands," said Sajibul Bhuyan, Head of Research & Development at Valgotech. "This program isn't just about filling seats in a classroom — it's about building a skilled, homegrown workforce that strengthens American manufacturing and keeps critical drone technology development right here in the United States."A Four-Track Path to MasteryThe certification program is structured around four progressive, hands-on tracks, allowing students to build expertise step by step:1. Drone Battery Fundamentals — Core principles of battery chemistry, cell types, safety protocols, and the unique demands of powering unmanned aerial systems.2. Advanced UAV Battery Manufacturing — In-depth training on production processes, materials handling, and manufacturing best practices specific to drone battery systems.3. Drone Battery Pack Assembly and Testing — Practical, hands-on instruction in building complete battery packs and validating them against real-world performance and safety standards.4. Electrochemical Testing and Battery Diagnostics — Advanced skills in performance analysis, failure diagnostics, and quality assurance using industry-standard electrochemical testing methods and tools.Each track combines classroom instruction with hands-on, on-the-floor experience in Valgotech's battery prototyping facility, giving students exposure to the equipment, processes, and quality standards used in production today. Tuition for the program ranges from $1,000 to $2,500 per student, depending on the certification track and course intensity. This is a fraction of the cost of comparable technical training programs, underscoring Valgotech's commitment to accessibility. The target trainees include high school students and graduates, undergraduate and graduate students, drone builders, and hobbyists.$30,000 in Scholarship SupportTo further remove barriers to entry, Valgotech is committing up to $30,000 in scholarship funding over two years to support selected students in the certification program. Scholarship recipients will be selected based on merit, financial need, and demonstrated interest in a career in energy storage or advanced manufacturing, ensuring that cost is never the reason a talented student is left on the sidelines. "We want the best and brightest students to see this as a real, viable career path — not just a job, but a chance to help build something the country needs," added Dr. David Olawale, Valgotech’s CEO. "The scholarship fund is our way of putting real resources behind that promise."Strengthening the U.S. Drone Manufacturing EcosystemThe launch of the certification program reflects a broader push across the UAV industry to reshore critical manufacturing capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains, particularly for sensitive components such as batteries. By training students locally and certifying them to industry-ready standards, Valgotech aims to build a pipeline of qualified talent to support drone manufacturers nationwide — from established defense contractors to the next wave of commercial drone startups.Program graduates will leave with a portfolio of recognized certifications and hands-on experience in drone battery manufacturing, helping them pursue careers and hobbies in the energy storage industry.EnrollmentInterested students, educators, and workforce development partners can learn more and apply at [ Apply for certification ].________________________________________About Valgotech: Valgotech develops and manufactures advanced energy storage systems for autonomous systems, including unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned underwater vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles, and satellites, serving customers across the defense, commercial, and industrial drone markets. Committed to strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity.Valgotech partners with educational institutions and workforce programs to build the skilled talent pipeline the UAV industry needs to grow.

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