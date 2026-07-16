Safeway Moving Earns Great Place To Work Certification With 96% Employee Approval

Safeway Logo Our Team In Action

96% of employees at Safeway Moving say it's a great place to work — 39 points above the U.S. national average of 57%.

How we treat our team is directly reflected in how we treat our customers. This certification proves it.” — Boris Svirsky, CEO, Safeway Moving

FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safeway Moving, a veteran-owned national moving company recognized by Newsweek as the #1 Best National Moving Company in 2026, has earned Great Place To Work Certification , the global standard for workplace culture recognized by employees and job seekers worldwide.The certification is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through Great Place To Work's Trust Index Survey. 96% of Safeway Moving employees say it is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company, a 39-point gap that places Safeway Moving well above the national benchmark. This result reflects a workplace culture built on transparency, trust, and accountability at every level of the organization.Key employee survey results include:- 99% of employees confirmed that management makes its expectations clear- 97% said they can ask management any reasonable question and get a straight answer- 97% agreed that management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders- 97% confirmed they are given the resources and equipment to do their job- 97% agreed that people are paid fairly for the work they doThese numbers are not just statistics. They reflect a deliberate commitment to building a company where every team member, from the back office to the moving truck, feels valued and supported."How we treat our team is directly reflected in how we treat our customers. This certification proves it," said Boris Svirsky, founder of Safeway Moving.With 120 U.S.-based employees and growing, Safeway Moving provides long-distance and local moving services with flat-rate pricing , real-time barcode inventory tracking, and a 100% satisfaction commitment. Whether it is a family relocating across the country, a student starting fresh in a new city, or a military move requiring precision and care, Safeway Moving's mission remains the same: to protect what matters most while delivering complete peace of mind from the first box packed to the final item placed.The company's growth is driven in part by its reputation as an employer of choice. Attracting and retaining top talent in the moving industry requires more than competitive pay. It requires a culture where people genuinely want to show up. The Great Place To Work Certification confirms that Safeway Moving has built exactly that.The Great Place To Work Certification is based on survey data representing millions of employees globally and is considered the definitive benchmark for employer culture. Companies earning certification demonstrate measurable results across five dimensions of workplace culture: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and a sense of belonging. The certification also makes Safeway Moving automatically eligible for Great Place To Work's Best Workplaces lists, including the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For.Safeway Moving's certified company profile can be viewed at: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7084465 About Safeway MovingSafeway Moving is a veteran-owned national moving company serving all 48 contiguous states with guaranteed flat-rate pricing and no hidden fees. Founded on U.S. military values of discipline, accountability, and integrity, Safeway Moving has completed 18,000+ moves across 9 million miles with a 98% customer satisfaction rate. The company was recognized by Newsweek Readers' Choice 2026 as the #1 Best National Moving Company and #1 Best Storage Container Company. Safeway Moving operates offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL, South River, NJ, and Los Angeles, CA, with additional locations coming soon across the country.

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