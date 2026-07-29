Mod Movers Named a Trusted Local Moving Company Serving California's Central Coast

MOD Movers Logo Moving Day With MOD Movers Packing Services with MOD Movers

Mod Movers continues to earn recognition as a dependable moving partner for families across California's Central Coast, from Marina to Santa Cruz.

Our goal is for Mod Movers to be the first call a family makes when they're facing a move they don't know how to start.” — Marlene Corpus, Owner and CEO of Mod Movers

MARINA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mod Movers, a local moving company specializing in residential and senior relocations, has been recognized as a trusted moving provider for families throughout California's Central Coast, including the Monterey Peninsula, Salinas Valley, and Santa Cruz and South Bay areas.The company has built its reputation on personalized service, transparent pricing, and a hands-on approach to every stage of the moving process. Founded with the goal of making relocation less stressful for local families, Mod Movers offers a full range of services to support individuals and households at every stage of a move, including senior moving , professional packing , secure storage, and junk removal."We started Mod Movers because we saw how overwhelming a move can be, especially for older adults and the families helping them," said Marlene Corpus, Owner and CEO of Mod Movers. "It's not just about loading a truck. It's about showing up with patience, being organized enough that nothing gets lost in the shuffle, and treating every home like it belongs to someone we care about, because it does."Corpus said the company's growth on the Central Coast has been driven largely by word of mouth from families who worked with Mod Movers during a difficult transition, such as helping a parent downsize into a smaller home or a senior living community. "A lot of our clients come to us in the middle of a hard season," Corpus said. "Someone's helping a parent move, or settling an estate, or just trying to get organized before a deadline. We try to take as much of that weight off their shoulders as we can."Senior moving has become an increasingly important part of Mod Movers' business, as more families across the Central Coast seek support helping aging parents transition into new communities. The company's senior move specialists assist with everything from planning furniture layouts in advance to sorting belongings, coordinating packing schedules around a family's timeline, and handling donation or junk removal logistics so families can focus on their loved ones instead of the logistics.In addition to senior relocations, Mod Movers works with individuals, families, and local businesses on residential and commercial moves of all sizes throughout the region. The company's team is trained to handle fragile and valuable items, coordinate multi-stop moves, and provide short-term or long-term storage for clients who need extra time between homes.Based in Marina, Mod Movers serves residential and commercial clients throughout the Monterey Peninsula, Salinas Valley, and Santa Cruz and South Bay regions, with services that include:1. Senior moving and move management2. Full-service and partial packing3. Short-term and long-term storage4. Junk removal and donation coordination5. Local and regional residential movesLooking ahead, Corpus said the company plans to continue expanding its senior moving program and deepening partnerships with local senior living communities across the Central Coast. "Our goal is for Mod Movers to be the first call a family makes when they're facing a move they don't know how to start," she said.Families and individuals planning an upcoming move can request a free quote directly through the Mod Movers website or by phone.About Mod MoversMod Movers is a local moving company based in Marina, California, serving the Central Coast including the Monterey Peninsula, Salinas Valley, and Santa Cruz and South Bay areas. Founded and led by Owner and CEO Marlene Corpus, the company provides residential moving, senior moving, packing, storage, and junk removal services with an emphasis on care, transparency, and reliability.

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