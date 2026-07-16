Atomic Kid Studios Debuts 2026 Studio Reel

Learning through play with LEGO

New showcase reflects the studio’s collaborative approach to animation, live action, and thoughtful brand storytelling.

This reel is certainly a celebration of the work we’ve created, but it’s really a reflection of the people we’ve been fortunate enough to create it with.” — Stephen Barrante

MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atomic Kid Studios, an award-winning animation and video production studio based in Milford, Connecticut, today released its 2026 Studio Reel, featuring recent work across animation, live-action production, motion design, and branded content for clients spanning technology, healthcare, consumer products, and entertainment.

The new reel reflects the studio’s approach to helping brands communicate complex ideas through thoughtful storytelling and creative collaboration. Rather than focusing on a single medium or production style, it showcases a range of work developed in partnership with clients including ServiceNow, LEGO, Blue Buffalo, Duarte, Microsoft, Databricks, Pitney Bowes, and White & Case.

“This reel is certainly a celebration of the work we’ve created, but it’s really a reflection of the people we’ve been fortunate enough to create it with,” said Stephen Barrante, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Atomic Kid Studios. “Some of the relationships featured here span nearly a decade, and that’s one of the things we’re most proud of. Great creative is important, but lasting partnerships matter even more. We care deeply about earning our clients’ trust, being a reliable partner, and creating an experience they genuinely enjoy from beginning to end.”

Founded in 2015, Atomic Kid Studios has built its reputation by partnering closely with internal marketing teams, agencies, and innovation groups to develop content that informs, educates, and inspires. The studio’s capabilities span creative strategy, live-action production, 2D and 3D animation, motion graphics, post-production, and immersive experiences, allowing clients to work with a single creative partner from concept through delivery.

The 2026 Studio Reel is available now at www.atomickidstudios.com, and our YouTube channel.

About Atomic Kid Studios

Atomic Kid Studios is an award-winning animation and video production studio based in Milford, Connecticut. Since 2015, the studio has partnered with agencies, brands, and innovation teams to create animation, live-action productions, motion graphics, and immersive experiences that make complex ideas clear, engaging, and memorable. With a collaborative, client-first approach, Atomic Kid Studios helps organizations tell stories that move people… one pixel at a time.

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