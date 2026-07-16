BestSalons.com Expands Curated Salon Guides Across 26 Countries

BestSalons.com expands its curated Top 10 salon guides across 26 countries, helping users discover hair, beauty, barbering and wellness businesses worldwide.

UK-based salon discovery platform introduces focused Top 10 city guides for hair, barbering, beauty, nails, extensions, spa and wellness businesses.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BestSalons.com today announced the continued expansion of its curated salon discovery platform across 26 countries, giving consumers a more focused way to find leading hair, beauty, grooming and wellness businesses by city.BestSalons.com has announced the continued expansion of its curated salon discovery platform across 26 countries, helping consumers find highly regarded hair, beauty, grooming and wellness businesses in cities around the world.The platform publishes city-specific Top 10 guides across six main categories:Hair salonsBarbersHair extension salonsBeauty salonsNail salonsSpas and wellness centresInstead of displaying hundreds of businesses in an unrestricted directory, BestSalons.com creates focused city and category guides designed to give consumers a manageable shortlist of salons to research and compare.Each guide is developed using publicly available information relating to customer feedback, reputation, services, specialist expertise, consistency, online presence and the overall customer experience.Different criteria may be considered depending on the category. The qualities expected from a specialist hair colour salon, barbershop, nail studio or wellness centre can vary significantly, meaning businesses are assessed within the context of the services they provide.“Finding the right salon can be difficult when customers are presented with hundreds of similar listings,” said a spokesperson for BestSalons.com.“Our objective is to organise salon discovery around focused city guides that make it easier for consumers to identify businesses worth considering.”Supporting local and international salon discoveryThe platform allows visitors to browse salon guides by country, city and service category.This structure is designed to support people searching for businesses in their local area, as well as travellers, professionals and residents looking for salon services in an unfamiliar city.Individual listings may provide access to the salon’s website, contact information, booking options, social media profiles and directions, subject to the information available for each business.BestSalons.com is continuing to develop new guides and review existing listings as the platform’s international coverage expands.Editorial guides and premium placementsBestSalons.com also provides premium Spotlight placements for salons that want additional visibility within a selected city and category.Spotlight placements are displayed separately from the curated Top 10 guides and do not replace businesses appearing within the editorial shortlist.“Maintaining a clear distinction between curated guides and paid visibility is important for the credibility of the platform,” the spokesperson added.“Salons can promote their business through a premium placement without changing the composition or order of the Top 10 guide.”The platform’s structure reflects how consumers commonly search for salon services online by combining a specific treatment, business category or area of expertise with a city or location.Dedicated pages allow users to explore relevant salon categories without navigating through unrelated business listings.For salon businesses, the platform offers an industry-specific presence within relevant city and service pages. For consumers, the aim is to provide a clearer and more efficient starting point for researching salon, grooming, beauty and wellness services.BestSalons.com will continue expanding its coverage across the United Kingdom and international markets throughout 2026.About BestSalons.comBestSalons.com is a UK-based global salon discovery platform featuring curated Top 10 guides for hair salons, barbers, hair extension salons, beauty salons, nail salons, and spas and wellness centres.The platform organises salon discovery by country, city and service category, helping consumers research businesses through focused local guides rather than unrestricted directory listings.Media ContactBestSalons.comEmail: hello@bestsalons.com

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