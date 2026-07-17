Fresh off His MLB Return, Tejay Antone Releases 'The Tommy John Protocol'

Front cover of Tejay Antone's new book, "The Tommy John Protocol"

Cincinnati Reds pitcher delivers a raw memoir and rehab playbook on injury, identity, and faith—with a foreword by baseball legend Tommy John himself.

My goal with this book is that anyone who is going through any sort of surgery can learn from my trials and my mistakes, and use the protocols to get them back on the field as best they can.” — Tejay Antone

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major League pitcher Tejay Antone announces the release of "The Tommy John Protocol: How to Rebuild Your Arm, Your Mind, and Your Faith," published just two months after his May 2026 return to the Cincinnati Reds, his third comeback from Tommy John surgery. The sports memoir and recovery guide shares the unfiltered reality of what it takes to rebuild an arm, a career, and a sense of self.

For pitchers, few words carry more fear than “you tore your UCL.” The Tommy John Protocol sheds light on the year-or-more of rehab and doubt most fans never see, then charts a path through it. Part raw personal account and part practical playbook, it combines stories from inside professional baseball with proven rehab principles and mental-performance strategies for anyone facing a setback.

Antone explains, “My goal with this book is that anyone who is going through any sort of surgery can learn from my trials and my mistakes, and use the protocols to get them back on the field as best they can.”

The book unfolds in two parts: Antone’s story, from barely making the minors to the big leagues and back from three separate UCL reconstructions; and the system he built from it, how to listen to your arm, navigate the mental game of injury, rebuild strength, and return to competition.

He wrote it, he explains, for athletes in the middle of the storm and the parents and coaches trying to help. Beyond baseball, the book explores universal themes of fear, identity, and faith, as Antone is candid about the spiritual doubt that shadows serious injury and the Christian faith that carried him through, arguing that an athlete’s worth is not measured in velocity and that a setback does not get the final word.

The book carries forewords from Dr. Timothy E. Kremchek, Medical Director of the Cincinnati Reds and the surgeon behind all three procedures, and Tommy John, the pitcher whose landmark 1974 operation gave the surgery its name.

"The Tommy John Protocol" will resonate with athletes, parents, and coaches navigating injury, and anyone knocked down and forced to ask whether they have what it takes to rise again.

Tejay Antone is a professional pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds and the founder of Kova Sports, a Texas training facility dedicated to helping athletes train smarter and stay healthier. He lives in Texas with his wife, Kelsi, and their twin sons.

The book is now available through all major retailers—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0eg2w0oB

A Spanish edition is forthcoming.

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/tejayantone

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