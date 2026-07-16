Guide available to help healthcare organizations improve workforce well-being program evaluations

The Initiative Intelligence Guide, which focuses on workforce well-being, was released July 15 by the AHA, The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being, Advent Health, Providence and Atalan. The guide is designed to help healthcare organizations better evaluate the impact of retention, workforce, operational, well-being and clinical initiatives that support care teams’ whole health. The guide helps organizations clarify the purpose of evaluations and identify the strongest practical way to assess initiatives.

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