Tesla and Esyasoft Collaborate to Deploy Battery Energy Storage Solutions Globally

Ajay Bhatia - CEO, Sirius Holding Bipin Chandra - Founder and Group CEO, Esyasoft Andrew Payne - Head of Energy, EMEA, Tesla Energy Michael Snyder - VP, Energy and Charging, Tesla Energy Ajay Bhatia - CEO, Sirius Holding Randy Austin - President, Vision Metering Bipin Chandra - Founder and Group CEO, Esyasoft Andrew Payne - Head of Energy, EMEA, Tesla Energy Michael Snyder - VP, Energy and Charging, Tesla Energy Rabih Bou Said - Head of M Esyasoft Logo

Tesla & Esyasoft collaborate to deploy next-gen energy infrastructure supporting; renewable integration, grid resilience, global energy security, AI datacenters

By combining Tesla's proven energy storage technology with Esyasoft's digital utility expertise, we reduce time-to-power while delivering resilient, cost-effective energy infrastructure.” — Bipin Chandra, Group Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Esyasoft

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esyasoft , a global leader in energy transition technologies and an IHC subsidiary through Sirius International Holding , today announced a landmark deal with Tesla to accelerate the deployment of utility-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) across several high-growth energy markets.Esyasoft and Tesla will collaborate to develop, deploy, operate and facilitate the lifecycle management of an initial portfolio exceeding 15 GWh of energy storage capacity, creating one of the most significant battery storage initiatives announced globally, with focus markets being the UK, Western Europe, the GCC and Indian markets.As electricity demand rises, renewable energy adoption accelerates and power systems become increasingly complex. Battery energy storage has emerged as one of the most critical technologies enabling the future of energy. By combining Tesla's industry-leading energy storage technology with Esyasoft's expertise in digital utilities, energy infrastructure, AI and large-scale project delivery, the collaboration will provide customers with integrated solutions designed to strengthen grid reliability, increase renewable energy penetration and enhance long-term energy resilience. The solutions will be delivered by Tesla and Esyasoft teams and are expected to be introduced under the banner of Esyasoft Energy Storage powered by Tesla.The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the global energy sector. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has identified energy storage and grid modernization as essential enablers for achieving the global objective of tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030. As nations pursue ambitious decarbonization targets while maintaining energy security and affordability, large-scale storage infrastructure is rapidly becoming a foundational component of modern power systems.Mike Snyder, VP Tesla Energy & Charging, said: "This collaboration represents an effort to scale intelligent grid solutions where they’re needed most. Tesla's vertical integration enables us to streamline the entire project lifecycle from design to operation. Through combined expertise with Esyasoft, we can accelerate deployment timelines and ensure the seamless integration and sustained reliability required for a modern, resilient grid.”Ajay Hans Raj Bhatia, CEO of Sirius International Holding, added: "Esyasoft has built a differentiated platform at the intersection of digital intelligence and energy infrastructure. This collaboration with Tesla represents a significant milestone in the company's growth and reinforces Sirius' strategy of supporting technology businesses capable of delivering critical infrastructure at global scale. Together, we are creating the capabilities needed to help utilities and enterprises navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving energy landscape."Bipin Chandra, Founder and Group CEO of Esyasoft, commented: "This partnership is about helping customers bring new power capacity online faster and more affordably at a time when electricity demand is rising at an unprecedented pace. By combining Tesla's proven energy storage technology with Esyasoft's digital utility expertise and execution capabilities, we can significantly reduce time-to-power while delivering resilient, cost-effective energy infrastructure.As governments and industries prioritize energy security, economic competitiveness and the rapid expansion of AI and advanced manufacturing, battery energy storage has become essential infrastructure. Together, we are enabling utilities and enterprises to deploy cleaner, more reliable power at the speed today's economies require."Headquartered in the UAE, Esyasoft delivers integrated solutions across smart utilities, AI-driven analytics, energy infrastructure, Energy-as-a-Service, e-mobility and battery energy storage systems. As part of Sirius International Holding and the IHC Group, one of the world's largest investment firms, Esyasoft continues to expand its global footprint and strengthen its role in enabling the world's transition toward cleaner, smarter and more resilient energy systems.Through this strategic global partnership, Esyasoft and Tesla aim to create a scalable global platform for intelligent energy storage, enabling utilities, governments and enterprises to accelerate renewable energy adoption while strengthening the reliability, flexibility and resilience of critical power infrastructure worldwide.

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