BidMachine SDK now available through Google AdMob and Ad Manager

Publishers deserve access to the most competitive demand possible, and this integration means more developers can benefit from BidMachine's real-time bidding capabilities and years of ML developments.” — Alberto Nutricati, GM at BidMachine

BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BidMachine , a mobile SDK for brand and performance demand, today announced that BidMachine SDK is now available through Google AdMob bidding and Ad Manager's SDK bidding platforms.This integration validates that BidMachine meets Google's rigorous standards for performance, reliability and integration quality. App developers can now access BidMachine's demand directly through AdMob and Ad Manager, unlocking a new source of real-time, competitive demand alongside their existing monetization stack.Expanding access to premium demandBy joining Google's SDK bidding ecosystem, BidMachine brings both in-app bidding and waterfall capabilities to a significantly broader pool of publishers, giving them the choice and flexibility to monetize on their own terms. Developers already connected to Google through AdMob and Ad Manager can now tap into BidMachine's advertiser demand, benefiting from real-time competition across their inventory. This builds on BidMachine's existing certified partnerships with AppLovin MAX and Unity LevelPlay, extending its reach across the industry's leading mediation platforms.Alberto Nutricati, GM at BidMachine, said: "Joining Google's AdMob and Ad Manager ecosystem is a natural next step for us. Publishers deserve access to the most competitive demand possible, and this integration means more developers can benefit from BidMachine's real-time bidding capabilities and years of ML developments."What this means for publishersFor app developers, the BidMachine SDK integration with AdMob and Ad Manager delivers:* A balanced demand mix of 60% brand and 40% performance from premium global advertisers* Support across all major formats including rewarded, interstitial, banner, native and playable* Global reach across NA, LATAM, EMEA and APAC.For more information you can visit https://developers.bidmachine.io/sdk/overview ENDSAbout BidMachineBidMachine is an SDK-first monetization and advertising platform built to increase transparency, efficiency and performance across the mobile ecosystem. By connecting publishers, advertisers, DSPs and agencies through clean, direct SDK integrations, BidMachine removes unnecessary intermediaries, giving publishers greater visibility and control and giving advertisers transparent access to verified supply. Learn more at bidmachine.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.