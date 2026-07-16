A' Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing and Rendering Design Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design Awards

A' Computer Graphics Awards 2026 invites CGI artists, 3D modelers, visualization studios and digital creators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design Awards. The A' Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design Awards are open for entries by Computer Graphics Designers, 3D Modellers, 3D Artists, Texturing Artists, Rendering Specialists, Animation Studios, Video Game Developers, Visual Effects Studios, Digital Artists, CGI Artists, Multimedia Designers, Film Production Companies, Advertising Agencies, Architectural Visualization Firms, Virtual Reality Developers, Augmented Reality Developers, Digital Sculptors, Scientific Visualization Experts, Computer Graphics Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Computer graphics, CGI and 3D visualization projects developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary computer graphics project evaluation, Computer Graphics Designers, 3D Modellers, 3D Artists, Texturing Artists, Rendering Specialists, Animation Studios, Video Game Developers, Visual Effects Studios, Digital Artists, CGI Artists, Multimedia Designers, Film Production Companies, Advertising Agencies, Architectural Visualization Firms, Virtual Reality Developers, Augmented Reality Developers, Digital Sculptors, Scientific Visualization Experts, Computer Graphics Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Computer Graphics Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Computer Graphics Awards consideration.The A' Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing and Rendering Design Awards celebrate excellence in digital visualization, CGI and three-dimensional content creation. From architectural visualizations and product renderings to game assets, digital sculptures, simulations and virtual environments, the competition recognizes projects that combine artistic creativity with technical precision. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, designers, CGI specialists, visualization professionals and industry experts, ensuring recognition is based solely on visual quality, technical execution, innovation and creative excellence.Computer Graphics Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Computer Graphics Awards.Eligible entries include CGI artwork, 3D models, architectural visualizations, product renderings, digital sculptures, game assets, simulations, virtual environments and scientific visualizations that could be submitted to A' Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design Awards : Animations, Simulations, Game Designs, Virtual Reality Models, Architectural Renderings, Infographics, Digital Illustrations, 3D Character Models and More. Computer Graphics Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/13 Award for Good Computer Graphics DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Computer Graphics Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Computer Graphics Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design Awards. Computer Graphics Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, CGI artists, visualization studios, animation professionals, game developers and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=13 to see past winners of the A' International Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/13 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About Computer Graphics AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across computer graphics, digital visualization, animation, industrial design and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring innovative CGI, 3D modeling and rendering projects, the competition promotes artistic excellence, advanced visualization technologies and technical innovation. Through international recognition, global media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help digital artists, visualization studios and technology companies showcase exceptional computer graphics projects while advancing excellence in digital content creation. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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