Cloud Beanbag by Zahra Hamzelou Wins Iron in A' Furniture Design Awards

Cloud

Cloud-Inspired Beanbag Chair Recognized for Ergonomic Comfort and Form Retention in Furniture Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards has announced Zahra Hamzelou as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Furniture Design category for the work titled Cloud, a beanbag chair developed under the Caspiloun brand. The A' Furniture Design Award is a highly respected and very well-recognized program within the furniture and interior design industries, where entries are evaluated against rigorous professional and industrial standards. This recognition acknowledges the considered approach behind Cloud, a seating solution that balances visual softness with structural stability. The designation places the work among a group of designs assessed for creativity, functionality, and practical contribution to the field.The Iron A' Design Award recognition holds relevance for furniture professionals, retailers, and consumers seeking seating that aligns with current interest in comfort-driven and emotionally supportive design. Cloud responds to a market demand for adaptable furniture that retains its form, addressing a common shortcoming of conventional beanbags that collapse under use. Its refillable liner and machine-washable cover support longevity and everyday practicality. The design also reflects a growing industry focus on user well-being and sustainable material exploration. For users across a wide range of ages and heights, the chair offers a consistent and accessible seating experience.Cloud features a dual-layer system combining a durable inner liner with compartmentalized EPS micro-bead filling, supported by a proprietary sewing technique that maintains form under load while preserving flexibility. The removable outer cover, crafted from teddy fabric, offers tactile comfort and machine washability. User testing with eight participants, ages 20 to 67 and heights 150 to 190 centimeters, returned ratings of 4.5 out of 5 for comfort, 5 out of 5 for reclining, and 4.75 out of 5 for emotional relief, often described as a hug-like embrace. Customizable Sky and Earth variants allow tailored comfort, while modular assembly enables unfilled shipping to reduce logistics impact. The cloud-inspired, irregular silhouette draws on themes of mindful rest and judgment-free natural peace.The Iron A' Design Award recognition may encourage continued exploration of comfort-focused and research-driven seating at Caspiloun. Ongoing negotiations with Arta Shokouh in Yazd, Iran, aim to secure high-viscose recyclable velvet for future production, supporting the brand's interest in sustainability. The acknowledgment serves as motivation for the workshop to refine its handcrafted methods and expand its design-led approach while maintaining attention to ergonomics and emotional resonance.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website.About Zahra HamzelouZahra Hamzelou is a designer and maker from Iran specializing in comfort-driven beanbag furniture. Since 2017, she has collaborated directly with clients to craft seating solutions that prioritize ergonomics, emotional comfort, and balance. Her design approach is shaped by her academic background as a PhD candidate in English Literature, where she has explored themes of identity, solitude, and inner dialogue. Drawing from philosophy, psychology, and lived experience, she views furniture not only as a functional object but as a space that supports reflection, rest, and emotional well-being. She is the founder of Caspiloun, an independent workshop in Tabriz focused on customizable seating and emotional design.About Caspiloun BrandCaspiloun is an independent design brand and workshop based in Tabriz, Iran, established by Zahra Hamzelou. The brand's name combines Caspian with the Persian term luneh, meaning nest, symbolizing peace, home, and emotional comfort. Caspiloun focuses on handcrafted beanbag furniture, with a production model centered on made-to-order pieces informed by a research-driven process involving user testing across diverse groups, ages 20 to 67 and heights 150 to 190 centimeters. The brand holds a registered trademark, No. 479476, and an industrial design registration, No. 49570, with the Intellectual Property Center of Iran. Utilizing locally sourced materials, Caspiloun also explores sustainable options and seeks to expand as a design-led entity offering furniture that supports relaxation and well-being in everyday settings.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Awards. This recognition acknowledges works that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles and creativity within their execution, alongside competent technical characteristics linked with know-how and talent. In the Furniture Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovative use of material, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality and usability, durability and longevity, environmental sustainability, originality and creativity, space optimization, cultural relevance, inclusive design, craftsmanship excellence, and safety considerations. Recipients are recognized for practical innovations that address real-world challenges and contribute quality of life improvements to their fields. The designation reflects the skill and dedication of its creators through thoughtful and well-executed design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Design Award is a highly regarded competition that welcomes furniture designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands operating within the furniture and interior design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted on against pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, furniture industry experts, journalists, academics, and designers, ensuring a rigorous and objective selection process. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized since 2008, now in its 18th year, across all industries and open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://homefurnitureawards.com

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