@EdWorkforceCmte Passes “Less Bureaucracy, Better Education” Legislative Package

The Education and Workforce Committee passed 10 bills today to begin codifying the Trump administration's plan to right-size the Department of Education and ensure students, families, educators, and taxpayers are served by a government that puts results ahead of bureaucracy.

Following the markup, Education and Workforce Committee Chairman Tim Walberg (R-MI) said: “For too long, Washington has accepted outcomes that should be unacceptable. Too many children can’t read or do math at grade level. Too many students leave college without a degree or the skills they need to succeed. And the federal government has mismanaged a $1.7 trillion student loan portfolio, leaving more than 9 million borrowers in default. The question before the Committee today was simple: do we defend the bureaucracy that produced those results, or do we pursue reforms that put students, families, and workers first? Committee Republicans chose reform because we believe every American deserves the opportunity to succeed.”

The bills passed include: