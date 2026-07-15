Statement on Protester Incident in Annapolis Valley

CANADA, July 15 - NOTE: The following is a statement from the Premier’s Office.

Earlier today, Premier Houston had an event in Wolfville speaking with Nova Scotians.

Following that event, an extreme faction amongst a group of protesters turned the event violent.

While we always respect the right of the public to peacefully protest, what happened after the event was the farthest thing from peaceful.

In trying to leave the venue, the Premier’s vehicle along with his staff’s vehicles were swarmed by rioters, preventing them from leaving. These criminals blocked them in, were pushing law enforcement, climbing onto the car the Premier was in and smashed the windshield with the Premier in the car.

We want to thank the RCMP and law enforcement for their swift response in what was a very volatile situation.

As evidenced by this tour of the province, the Premier will engage with anyone. He will listen, and he has shown he will change his mind based on those respectful conversations.

When bad actors resort to damaging property and putting lives at risk, they do nothing to advance constructive dialogue.

That’s not the Bluenoser way.