Province Commemorates Emancipation Day

CANADA, July 31 - Nova Scotia marked Emancipation Day today, July 31, with a provincial proclamation and flag-raising ceremony at Province House in Halifax.

Emancipation Day recognizes the abolition of slavery across the British Empire in 1834 and acknowledges the history and ongoing impacts of the transatlantic slave trade on people of African descent and African Nova Scotians.

“Emancipation Day is an opportunity to reflect on our history and recognize the resilience and contributions of African Nova Scotians and people of African descent,” said Premier Tim Houston. “I encourage Nova Scotians to learn more about the significance of the day and take part in this year's commemorations.”

Community events will continue throughout the weekend.

Quotes:

“The history of emancipation is not only about the end of slavery. It is also about the generations of African Nova Scotians and people of African descent who built communities, preserved their culture and helped shape the province we know today. Emancipation Day gives us an opportunity to recognize that legacy and reflect on what it means for Nova Scotia today.”

— Twila Grosse, Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs

Quick Facts:

Nova Scotia designated August 1 as Emancipation Day on April 13, 2021

the Slavery Abolition Act 1833 took effect in 1834 and freed about 800,000 enslaved people of African descent throughout the British colonies

during the time of enslavement, more than 15 million African women, men and children were victims of the transatlantic slave trade

the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition is observed on August 23, recognizing the 1791 uprisings in Haiti and the Dominican Republic that led to liberation from European colonizers

in 2022, the Jamaican Maroons in Nova Scotia were designated as being of national historic significance under Parks Canada’s National Program of Historical Commemoration, with a plaque unveiled at the Halifax Citadel

Additional Resources:

News release - Legislation Recognizes Emancipation Day in Nova Scotia: https://novascotia.ca/news/release/?id=20210413007

Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia: https://bccns.com

African Nova Scotian Affairs: https://ansa.novascotia.ca/content/commemorating-emancipation-day