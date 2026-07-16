Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill open house

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- WHO: Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH)

WHAT: Open house event WHEN: Wednesday, April 15, from 5-7 p.m. WHERE: Pearl at Kalauao, 98-535 Kaonohi Street, Aiea, Hawaii 96701

BACKGROUND: NCTF-RH is hosting an open house for the public to learn more about current and future decommissioning and environmental efforts at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Engineers and environmental specialists will be available to speak with and answer questions from attendees about various efforts including tank cleaning, pipeline removal, the Navy’s plan for reactivating the Navy Aiea-Halawa Shaft, and other key milestones. Representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency will also participate in the event.

For more information about NCTF-RH, visit www.navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil, or download the free mobile app by searching for “NCTF-Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.