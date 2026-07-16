McDuffie County, GA (July 15, 2026) - The GBI is investigating a fire and theft in McDuffie County, GA. The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate alongside the State Fire Marshal’s Investigation Unit.

On Wednesday, July 15, 2026, McDuffie County 911 received a call about a fire at the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office Substation in Dearing, GA. McDuffie County Fire Department personnel responded to the substation to fight the fire. The preliminary investigation indicates that during the early morning hours of July 15, 2026, a man entered the substation and took several items. The man then returned and set the building on fire, causing significant damage to the structure.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575 or the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office at 706-595-2040. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.