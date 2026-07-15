Upcoming RAP Quick Tips: Digitization Basics for Archives with Kail Moede

Details Category: Archives News Published: Wednesday, 15 July 2026 21:05

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – July 10, 2026 – Bringing historical collections into the digital age can feel overwhelming for institutions with limited budgets and no technical expertise. To help local organizations successfully launch their digital initiatives, the Wyoming State Archive’s Roving Archivist Program (RAP) will host its monthly Quick Tips session, "Digitization Basics for Archives.”



Join us Friday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. MT via Google Meet at meet.google.com/bgr-reit-tkr or dial (US) +1 319-449-2718, PIN: 581 688 137#.



About the Presenter

Kail Moede is a Historian and the Assistant Digitization Supervisor at the American Heritage Center. He has worked in the AHC’s Digitization Lab for four years, where he has gained experience in digitizing historical materials and in the practical considerations involved in preserving and providing access to archival collections.



Digitization for Beginners

This talk will provide a beginner-friendly introduction to getting started with digitization projects for historical materials, with a primary focus on paper-based and still image materials such as manuscripts, documents, and photographs. It will cover basic equipment and software, storage options, metadata, and the role of standards such as the Federal Agencies Digitization Guidelines Initiative (FADGI).



The presentation will also discuss best practices for project planning, including how to think through project goals, material formats, file management, long-term access, and preservation needs. While the main focus will be on paper-based materials, the talk will also touch on some key considerations for working with audio-visual materials. Attendees will leave with a clearer understanding of the major decisions involved in digitization and practical steps for beginning a project.



Attendees will learn and experience:

Project Planning and Goal Setting: Learn how to define clear project goals, assess your material formats, and structure a realistic timeline before starting a digitization initiative.

Essential Tools and Standards: Gain a baseline understanding of budget-friendly scanning hardware and software options, as well as industry-standard guidelines such as FADGI (Federal Agencies Digitization Guidelines Initiative).

File and Metadata Management: Discover best practices for capturing descriptive metadata, organizing file structures, and planning for long-term storage and access.

Media-Specific Considerations: Master the core requirements for digitizing flat, paper-based materials (manuscripts and photographs), and learn key nuances to watch out for when handling audiovisual formats.



For more information on this session, please visit rovingarchivist.wyo.gov/connect/quick-tips or contact the Roving Archivist Program at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..



Supporting Wyoming's Cultural Heritage Mission

The RAP Quick Tips series represents the State Historical Records Advisory Board's (SHRAB) ongoing commitment to providing accessible professional development for Wyoming's cultural heritage community. These sessions support institutions statewide in improving their preservation practices and collections care.



For more information about the Roving Archivist Program, visit rovingarchivist.wyo.gov/home or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..



About Wyoming SHRAB

The Wyoming SHRAB promotes identification, preservation, and dissemination of the state's historical records by supporting training programs for state, tribal, and local governments, repositories, and organizations involved in records care throughout Wyoming. Grants are made available through Wyoming SHRAB by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission and administered by the Wyoming State Archives (WSA), Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources.



For more information, please contact Wyoming State Archivist Sara Davis at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call the WSA at (307) 777-7826. You can also learn more at wyoarchives.wyo.gov.



Contact: Morgan Stence, (307) 777-7550; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.