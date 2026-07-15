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FRCOG Newsletter | Summer 2026

FRCOG, in collaboration with the Town of Shelburne, successfully secured funding through the Massachusetts Community Compact IT Grant Program to launch a regional Digital Accessibility Capacity-Building Initiative for small Franklin County towns. The project will provide role-specific staff training, website and digital content audits, and town-specific remediation roadmaps so municipalities can meet new ADA Title II digital accessibility requirements ahead of the (adjusted) April 2028 compliance deadline.

Participating municipalities are Shelburne (applicant), Bernardston, Buckland, Charlemont, Colrain, Conway, Erving, Gill, Hawley, Heath, Leverett, Leyden, New Salem, Orange, and Shutesbury. Through a shared regional model managed by FRCOG, these towns will receive foundational and follow-up trainings, practical checklists and templates, and access to a digital accessibility toolkit that can also be used by other FRCOG member communities. In late June, FRCOG entered into a contract with UMass Chan Medical School Index program (an accessibility consulting program in the Eunice Kennedy Shriver Center) to provide consulting/training services for this grant.

More Information: Mark Maloni at mmaloni@frcog.org or ext. 154.

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FRCOG Newsletter | Summer 2026

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