Accelerating Lifesaving Tech Through the Army’s Innovation Engine

By Sarah Hepburn, Office of Army Pathway for Innovation and Technology (PIT)

BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND – Survival in contested, denied, disrupted, intermittent, and limited (DDIL) environments requires life-saving technologies that can operate effectively at the tactical edge. To bridge critical medical gaps and deliver advanced capabilities to the warfighter, the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), Project Manager Soldier Medical Devices (PM SMD), and the Global Tactical Edge Acquisition Directorate (G-TEAD), in partnership with U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), launched the AI-Assisted Triage & Treatment prize challenge.

Leveraging a $999,000 prize pool, the joint effort sought portable, network-enabled trauma sensors to improve the mass casualty triage process from the point of injury through advanced forward trauma care. Rather than evaluating these systems in a lab, the Army embedded the top technologies directly into the Sword 2026 exercise in Poland for a live, operational assessment. This hands-on approach paved the way for potential transition to an Army program of record (PoR).

From Demand Signal to Discovery

The AI‑Assisted Triage & Treatment prize challenge began with an urgent demand signal from USAREUR-AF — a need G‑TEAD helped shape from the onset. Working closely with the Army Service Component Command (ASCC), G‑TEAD refined capability gaps to ensure solutions met regional needs and reflected the realities of tactical medicine. This early groundwork set the conditions for a competition that ultimately drew 198 commercial submissions. Each proposed real‑time triage insights and predictive alerts for life‑threatening physiological conditions for use by both medical and non-medical Soldiers.

After a rigorous two‑phase process built around white papers and virtual pitches to Army and Department of War (DoW) experts, six vendors were ultimately selected. Each received prize funding and an invitation to demonstrate their technology at Sword 2026, where Army units and evaluators assessed performance under realistic operational conditions.

Defining Success in Poland

From May 9-14, 2026, the selected vendors brought their technology to the Bemowo Piskie Training Area in Poland, giving them a rare chance to validate their systems in a demanding operational setting. The event offered something few acquisition pathways provide: real‑world performance data and direct feedback from the Soldiers and medics who will ultimately depend on these capabilities.

Units from the 68th Theater Medical Command (TMC), 30th Medical Brigade and 2nd Cavalry Regiment designed and executed a full, end‑to‑end mass casualty scenario to pressure‑test the systems at the tactical edge. Vendors had the opportunity to train the Soldiers on how to install, operate, and troubleshoot their devices. Then the vendors equipped the teams with sensors and end user devices, as if it was part of their kit. From there, lane execution began where the combat medics applied trauma sensors at the point of injury so evaluators could assess the devices' ability to identify internal bleeding, hemodynamic instability, and other critical conditions that are often difficult to detect early.

Casualties moved through successive treatment points, allowing evaluators to observe how well the sensors supported medical triage and decision‑making as conditions evolved. Even without extending into higher‑level care, the demonstration provided clear insight into how these technologies could strengthen triage, improve situational awareness, and enhance survivability across the continuum of care.

G‑TEAD played an instrumental role in shaping the evaluation ecosystem that made the demonstration credible. The team ensured the right Army evaluators supported the prize challenge and expanded participation to include the 75th Innovation Command, Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC) and the Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity (MTEAC). This created a holistic, Army‑wide assessment framework that kept the demonstration aligned with its core purpose to validate solutions that meet ASCC operational requirements.

Sword 2026 also highlighted the importance of medical interoperability. Multinational partners from Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Estonia, Spain, and Türkiye observed and supported the demonstration, reflecting a shared commitment to improving battlefield medicine. Senior leaders, including the Army Surgeon General and Commanding Generals from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and 68th TMC, attended the final day of the demonstration at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, underscoring the strategic weight behind the effort.

The Road to Program of Record

Performance data collected in Poland will directly inform the Army’s final evaluation of the vendors for transition to PM SMD as an Army PoR. The demonstration provided a validated understanding of the current state of trauma‑sensor technology, new operational insight for the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and medical units on how next‑generation sensors can augment triage and treatment, and a clear pathway for Army‑wide scaling. This was more than a demonstration; it was a deliberate investment in rapid acquisition and accelerated fielding.

Building on Sword 2026's momentum, G‑TEAD is now targeting critical ASCC regional needs in casualty evacuation and multi-modal medical containers for future Accelerated Capability Events. Through its work aligning requirements, coordinating evaluators, enabling safety releases, and synchronizing acquisition pathways, G‑TEAD continues to strengthen the Army’s ability to rapidly source, test and field life‑saving technologies at the tactical edge.

About G-TEAD

The Army Pathway for Innovation and Technology (PIT)’s Global Tactical Edge Acquisition Directorate (G-TEAD) is the force’s premier acquisition hub, designed to close the gap between evolving threats and the speed of delivering critical solutions. G-TEAD’s mission is to rapidly transform urgent commanders’ needs into combat-ready, interoperable systems, ensuring Soldiers sustain battlefield dominance in any environment.

Through synchronized efforts across the acquisition enterprise and close collaboration with allied partners, G-TEAD accelerates the delivery of minimum viable products (MVPs) to theater, bridging innovation with mission success. As the Army’s central hub for agile capability deployment, G-TEAD ensures Soldiers are equipped with the tools they need to win—wherever and whenever the fight arises.

About The Army Pathway for Innovation and Technology (PIT)

The Army Pathway for Innovation and Technology accelerates Army modernization through dual-use innovation, strategic partnerships, and mission-driven outcomes. As a critical enabler of Army acquisition reform, PIT injects capability faster by getting in the dirt with the Soldier, performing prototyping at the edge and delivering operational impact at the speed of relevance.

The PIT serves as a critical hub that integrates the efforts of three essential organizations within the Army innovation enterprise. Army FUZE, the Joint Innovation Outpost (JIOP), and the Global Tactical Edge Acquisition Directorate (G-TEAD) serve as the operational backbone of the PIT, underpinned by a unified vision to see, share, synchronize, and scale.

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