Update: Buchanan County Route FF intersection improvement project

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Leavenworth Excavating & Equipment Company, Inc., is completing work on the north side of the intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 169 and Buchanan County Route FF. Crews are scheduled to move to the next phase of construction on the south side of the intersection beginning Thursday, July 16.

Traffic Impacts: A 10-foot width restriction will be in place for both lanes; flaggers may be present intermittently during construction. Access to 49th Street and Route FF will be maintained during this stage of construction.

The intersection improvement project will widen the intersection and construct two large concrete truck aprons on Route FF and 49th Street to improve the turning radius for tractor trailers navigating the intersection. Crews will also upgrade drainage and the shoulder slopes to meet current safety standards.

All work is anticipated to be complete by mid-August 2026.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phones down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Get project and work zone news straight to your email by signing up for eUpdates. Information is also available 24/7 by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visiting www.modot.org/northwest.

Facebook | X | Instagram

Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

###